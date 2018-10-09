European shares bounce back

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 9, 2018 4:09 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After days of declines the FTSE is back in the black with London miners and insurers leading the pack.

The index is moving very gingerly – up only 0.05% with the recovery hampered by the IMF cutting its growth forecast for the global economy. With the trade wars between China and the US not looking likely to abate any time soon, the IMF is not the only institution cutting its global growth expectations. Though the US-China trade tit-for-tat is currently everybody’s favourite culprit for everything related to global growth, separately from this conflict a number of emerging markets are struggling to maintain their rate of expansion.

Aviva shares perks up as CEO departs

The way Aviva phrased its explanation of its CEO’s surprise departure Tuesday was designed to not give away very much. “It is time for new leadership.” But one criticism that Wilson faced was that during the six years of his leadership at the company a broad restructuring programme failed to achieve results. Granted, this was happening against the background of an overall decline in the UK markets where the broader index fell 6% on the year against Aviva’s 8%. But there were also public relations fiascos like the one earlier this year when the company tried to cancel preference shares at face value rather than the much higher market value. The project initiated during Wilson’s stay at the helm ended up provoking shareholder ire, drawing scrutiny from the Financial Conduct Authority and costing the company £14 million in compensation.

Pound sliding again

Sterling is just about holding its ground against the euro but is sliding against the greenback as a spending survey shows yet more signs of softening consumer spending and more caution ahead of Brexit. After a good summer consumers spent less time and money shopping in September and spending grew at its slowest pace in a year except during the slump last April caused by a shift in Easter dates. It is too early for outright panic because spending is still increasing rather than shrinking, but against the background of a no Brexit deal scenario it is enough to keep the markets on their toes.


Related tags: US UK Brexit China

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Today 01:00 PM
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.