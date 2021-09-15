European Open Weak China Data Weighs on Sentiment

A slew of data for China missed the mark to send equity markets across the region low, and send inflows into the Japanese yen as a safety play.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 15, 2021 10:24 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -16.3 points (-0.22%) and currently trades at 7,421.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -166.58 points (-0.54%) and currently trades at 30,503.52
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -258.06 points (-1.01%) and currently trades at 25,244.17

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 1 points (0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,035.06
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,196.17
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 10 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,732.99

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -292.06 points (-0.84%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 18.75 points (0.12%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6 points (0.13%)


Learn how to trade indices


Indices

Asian equity markets were lower overnight as weak economic data from China weighed on sentiment across the region. Retail sales rose just 2.5% compared with 10.5% expected, and down from 8.5% prior, making it the weakest print this year. Industrial output fell to its lowest level since July 2020 with motor vehicles and steel products weighing the headline number as COVID restrictions continued to take a bite out of the economy. Fixed asset investments also disappointed, falling to 8.9% down from 10.3%, missing 11.3% estimates. The Hang Seng fell around -1%, the China A50 traded -0.76% lower and the CSI300 was down -0.35%.

The FTSE 100 gave back most of Monday’s gains yesterday although has found support at the 100-day eMA. Yet the 50-day eMA and 7090 resistance level continued to cap any upside and volumes were their highest yesterday since Thursday’s bearish candle, so perhaps bears are preparing to drive it back down to 7,000 (and maybe even beyond).


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4069.91 (-0.49%) 14 September 2021

  • 102 (29.06%) stocks advanced and 226 (64.39%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 9 fell to new lows
  • 69.23% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 57.26% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 17.38% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 9.72%   -  JD Sports Fashion PLC  (JD.L) 
  • + 4.88%   -  888 Holdings PLC  (888.L) 
  • + 4.09%   -  WH Smith PLC  (SMWH.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -9.44%   -  Ferrexpo PLC  (FXPO.L) 
  • -4.48%   -  Paragon Banking Group PLC  (PAGPA.L) 
  • -4.29%   -  Cairn Energy PLC  (CNE.L) 


Forex: Yen catches a bid

The Japanese yen caught a bid against NZD and GBP pairs following weak China data. Should The Japanese yen caught a bid against NZD and GBP pairs following weak China data. Should sentiment remain fragile today then JYP could continue to remain bid, making GBP/JPY an ideal short candidate if this data misses the mark.

UK inflation data is released at 07:00 BST, and it could be of greater significance given bullish comments from some BOE members of late. Last week Governor Bailey said the MPC were 4-4 split on whether the minimum requirement to raise rates has been met, which is a huge jump from 8 voting against a hike. And data shows that wage pressures have risen considerably, which is something that BOE will continue to monitor. Should we see stronger inflation (both at the consumer and producer level) then it brings forward expectations for a hike from Q4 2020 as the polls currently suggest. 

GBP/JPY is of interest should we see a disappointing inflation report. Prices have so far struggled to break above trend resistance, with its latest failed attempt resulting in a large bearish engulfing/outside bar closing to 2-week low and testing the monthly pivot point. Due to the size of yesterday’s bearish candle at resistance we maintain a bearish bias below 153 on the daily chart, with the potential to run for 150 or even the low around 149.06/30.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities: Gold rises against all major currencies

Gold is trying to make its mark against the US dollar having closed above 1800 yesterday, but it’s worth noting it was broadly higher against all major currencies following yesterday’s CPI report in the US. However, gold looks particularly appealing to the bull camp against the Australian dollar, looking at the range expansion candle at the 200-day eMA on XAU/AUD yesterday. And if gold begins to rally, then it could even provide a pillar of support for silver which has now printed a bullish pinbar and bullish hammer over the past two days.

The CRB commodity index hit a new 6-year high yesterday after breaking out of a flag pattern on Monday. We’ll see if it can hold onto these gains despite weak China data, although structurally the minor daily trend remains bullish above 216.84. 


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities GBP EUR WTI Brent

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.