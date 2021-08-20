European Open USD Stands Firm UK Retail Sales Up Next

There was very little in the way of retracements for dollar bulls overnight, as traders held onto their positions whilst the dollar sat pretty at its 9-month high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 20, 2021 10:31 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 8.8 points (0.12%) and currently trades at 7,473.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -66.57 points (-0.19%) and currently trades at 34,894.12
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -671.64 points (-2.65%) and currently trades at 24,644.69

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 20 points (0.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,078.86
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,125.71
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -7 points (-0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,758.81

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -282.12 points (-0.79%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -10.25 points (-0.07%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -7.25 points (-0.16%)


Learn how to trade indices


Asian indices lower, futures mixed

In a retaliatory move, the US has limited Chinese passenger planes to 40% capacity after the Chinese government imposed similar limits to four United Airline flight. The China A50 is the weakest index overnight, falling -3% and is currently -5.5% lower this week. The Hang Seng and CSI300 also fell -2.9% and -2.4% respectively. Japan’s share markets also remained under selling pressure as economically sensitive companies dragged the broader markets lower. The Nikkei us down -0.7% and the TOPCI has fallen -0.4%. The ASX 200 is effectively flat at 0.08% and the STI has outperformed with a 0.7% gain. US futures have opened lower led by the Russell 2000 small cap index. FTSE futures are a touch higher whilst DAX futures are flat.

It was the FTSE’s most bearish session in a month yesterday, falling -1.5% to a 2-week by the close, after hefty gap lower at the open. Futures markets suggests I could open higher, around 7083 but bears may be tempted to fade into minor rallies below the 7100 area and re-target the 7,000 low.



FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4138.53 (-0.16%) 17 August 2021

  • 214 (60.97%) stocks advanced and 120 (34.19%) declined
  • 37 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 75.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 75.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 25.36% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 11.2%   -  Network International Holdings PLC  (NETW.L) 
  • + 7.11%   -  Redrow PLC  (RDW.L) 
  • + 5.94%   -  Ibstock PLC  (IBST.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -7.02%   -  Balfour Beatty PLC  (BALF.L) 
  • -5.94%   -  BHP Group PLC  (BHPB.L) 
  • -4.85%   -  Burberry Group PLC  (BRBY.L) 


Forex: USD holds onto gains

Overnight moves were corrective in nature (against the prior day’s trends) which allowed the heavily sold New Zealand dollar to lift itself ever so slightly from its lows over the last couple of hours. However, not helping a bullish case whatsoever is news that the outbreak has spread beyond Auckland and entered Wellington, and that new cases has risen to 31. The next days are critical for New Zealand (and therefore NZD) as we’ll find how long lockdowns will inevitably be extended.

The US dollar index traded slightly lower overnight but remains just off of its 9-month high. There’s no major economic data scheduled today for the US, although the Fed’s Kaplan is participating in a Q+A session on “Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy” at 16:00 BST. And that could be a mover for EUR/USD (and the US dollar in general) if more details for tapering are dropped.


EUR/USD bounced higher from the weekly S2 pivot in line with yesterday’s bias, as part of a countertrend move. Prices then found resistance at the March 2021 low before rolling over once more. The hourly trend remains bearish and prices have been consolidating in a potential bear flag overnight. But from here, our bias remains bearish beneath 1.1704 and for a break to new lows.

German producer prices are expected to have risen 0.8% in July, down from 1.2% in June, and they are released at 07:00 BST alongside UK retail sales. Given last month’s sales data covered the period where the UK had just re-emerged from lockdown, it’ plausible to expect softer retail sales today. They are forecast to have risen 0.5% m/m compared with 0.5% previously.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities: Metals bears take a breather

Copper futures have retraced and sits around 3.5c from yesterday’s high. A retracement is likely needed but our bias remains bearish beneath the 4.16  - 4.20 resistance zone.

Gold is holding up to dollar strength quite well and trades in a potential bull flag. Obviously, we’d need to see a weaker dollar for it to stand any chance of breaking higher towards 1800 – 1805 (200-day eMA).

Silver has gapped lower at the open which reinforces our view the corrective high has been seen at 23.95. Our bias remains bearish beneath 24.0.

WTI has seen a minor rebound from its 62.36 low but our bias remains bearish beneath 65.0.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities EUR WTI Brent Retail Sales Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
May 10, 2024 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
May 10, 2024 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
May 10, 2024 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.