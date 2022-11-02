European Open: The VIX is near a 6-week low ahead of the FOMC meeting

What could possibly go wrong? Well, if we remember that complacency is the devil, perhaps volatility is set to explode higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 2, 2022 4:48 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 9.8 points (0.14%) and currently trades at 6,986.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -22.77 points (-0.08%) and currently trades at 27,656.15
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 383.74 points (2.48%) and currently trades at 15,839.01
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 221.48 points (1.89%) and currently trades at 11,909.15

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 20 points (0.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,206.16
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 23 points (0.63%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,674.02
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 83 points (0.62%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,421.74

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 58 points (0.18%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 42.75 points (0.38%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 10.75 points (0.28%)

 

20221102futuresCI

 

The is Volatility Index (VIX) – daily chart:

The VIX – sometimes referred to as the fear index – generally rises during times of uncertainty and falls as investors become more optimistic about the future. It’s a measure of volatility expectations over the next 30-day for the S&P 500, derived for the S&P futures options market. It also trades inversely to the S&P 500, so a higher VIX means a lower S&P500. Portfolio managers use to assess how much leverage to use on their portfolios (if any at all), and traders can use it to gauge sentiment for the market overall.

 

The VIX reached a relatively high of around 35 in September and October as fear gripped the market. Yet it has drifted lower since mid-October as tensions have eased (and hopes have arisen that central banks will tighten at a slower pace).

 

20221102vixCI

 

But what has really caught my eye is how the VIX has fallen for 12 consecutive sessions – a sequence not achieved sine 2019 – and that it sits near a 6-week low ahead of today’s highly anticipated FOMC meeting.

 

Remember, volatility is bipolar and shifts between cycle of high and low volatility. We are headed into one of the more important FOMC meetings as traders want to hear if the Fed will slow down their pace of tightening. And it appears as though relative level of complacency is in the air, so we could be fast approaching a rise of volatility for global markets.

 

 

What if the Fed don’t hint at a slower pace of hikes?

This scenario is entirely possible, and something equity traders seem not to be paying attention to as equities continue to rally from their October lows. The Dow had its best month in over 40 years, which is not bad considering the economic backdrop.

 

As things stand there’s an ~85% chance of a 75bp hike today – which is practically a given – and the Fed generally go with market consensus when its over 70% anyway. So today is about whether they hint at a 50 or 75bp hike at their December meeting. Currently odds are at 44.7% for 50 and 49.2% for 75. Should they hint at 50, my guess is that the dollar will suffer and equities will extend their rally. But as I suspect equities are placing grater odds (or hope) that they’ll go with 50 in December, any hint that they won’t slow their pace could weigh on stocks in general and help further support the dollar.

 

 

S&P 500 4-hour chart:

20221102sp500CI

 

The S&P 500 finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of today’s meeting. Its 12.7% rally stalled around 3900, which is near the 100-bar EMA, 50% retracement and 100% projection level. A bearish engulfing candle formed, which raises the potential for a pullback to 3800 – a break beneath which assumes an important swing high has already been seen.

 

Should we see prices break above this week’s high, the resistance cluster around 4000 – 4030 comes into focus, which includes a 138.2% projection and 61.8% Fibonacci ratio, and a 200-bar EMA. And with the key levels marked out, it is now down to what the Fed do (or not) as to why way prices will likely break.

 

 

DAX 4-hour chart:

20221102daxCI2

Correlations will likely be high across markets, so where the S&P 500 travels the DAX is likely to follow. Yet given its close proximity to a wide resistance zone, the DAX may be more appealing to bearish eyes should the Fed provide a hawkish meeting, with 13,200 and 13,000 making potential areas for them to target. Whereas a break above 13,600 assumes its bullish trend continues.

 

 

FTSE 350 Performance:

 

FTSE 350: 3967.63 (0.66%) 01 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 38.57% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
  • + 10.44% - Auction Technology Group PLC (RBDR.L)
  • + 10.17% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -4.41% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -4.38% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)
  • -4.30% - Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221101calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Vix Fed FOMC SPX 500 US 500 Dax GER40 Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
Today 12:53 AM
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:19 PM
EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_03
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:02 AM
    NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:53 AM
      Market chart
      Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:45 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.