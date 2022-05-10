European Open: The euro perks up ahead of German ZEW report

Whilst EUR/USD remains within a 150-pip range, momentum has turned higher from the midway point and hints at a run for 1.0600.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 10, 2022 3:49 PM
Germany flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -81.3 points (-1.14%) and currently trades at 7,039.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by -144.41 points (0.54%) and currently trades at 26,178.01
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -442.52 points (-2.21%) and currently trades at 19,559.44
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 76.32 points (0.59%) and currently trades at 13,018.85

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 1 points (0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,217.58
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 7 points (0.2%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,533.86
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 41 points (0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,421.67

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 167 points (0.52%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 138.5 points (1.14%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 26.5 points (0.66%)

 

20220510futuresCIA

Asian markets continued lower for a second consecutive day following a turbulent session on Wall Street. The Hang Seng and HSCE index led the way lower, after they played catch-up following a 3-day weekend. The ASX 200 fell over -1% for a third consecutive day, a sequence not seen since June 2020.

 

Yet futures markets for Europe and the US are pointing to a higher open. We also saw gold, AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY bounce from their lows as markets retraced against yesterday’s moved. So whilst there are the early signs of a ‘turnaround Tuesday’ we really need to see how cash markets behave after the open to better gauge the appetite for risk in today’s session.

 

 

Euro in focus ahead of ZEW data

20220510eurusdCI

The euro has been gaining bullish interest against several majors following hawkish comments from ECB members over the past week. Whether that will be enough to see a hike in July remains to be seen (as Lagarde is seemingly unconvinced). But it has helped the euro build a base above 1.0500 and move to the midway point of its 1.0500 - 1.0640 range. ZEW economic data is scheduled for 10:00 and given recent hawkish comments from ECB members, perhaps it could help with another leg higher for the euro should it beat dismal expectations. Prices are above the weekly pivot point and broken out of a small triangle, which brings the 1.0600 highs into focus for bulls.

Euro explained – a guide to the euro  

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220510moversFTSEcia

FTSE 350: 4017.43 (-2.32%) 09 May 2022

  • 28 (8.00%) stocks advanced and 316 (90.29%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 88 fell to new lows
  • 20.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 6% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 4.76% - QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.L)
  • + 3.68% - NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
  • + 2.70% - Beazley PLC (BEZG.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -12.02% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
  • -11.62% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
  • -10.18% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

 

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220510calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas EUR ZEW

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.