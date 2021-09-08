European Open Subdued Trade Ahead of BOC Meeting

Asian indices failed to hold onto early gains and traded cautiously along with currency markets – with Japan being the exception after strong growth figures.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 8, 2021 10:04 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -20.3 points (-0.27%) and currently trades at 7,510.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 245.71 points (0.82%) and currently trades at 30,161.85
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 80.55 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 26,434.18

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -24.5 points (-0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,124.87
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -4.5 points (-0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,220.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -8 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,835.09

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -269.09 points (-0.76%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 11 points (0.07%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 4 points (0.09%)


Learn how to trade indices


Japan’s GDP surprises to the upside

Japan’s share markets were the clear outperformers today, thanks to the combined effect of better-than-expected growth data and expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Stronger business spending saw Japan’s GDP was upwardly revised in Q2, rising 0.5% QoQ compared with 0.3% expected. Annualised GDP rose 1.9%, up from 1.3% previously estimated. The TOPIX rallied throughout the day and is currently up 0.67%, the Nikkei 225 is up 0.8% and formed a bullish engulfing day despite its bearish hammer yesterday.

The FTSE 100 traded lower with its European counterparts yesterday as concerns over global growth weighed on sentiment. We have been sceptical of its rally towards 7200 and yesterday’s sell-off (which failed to test it once more) sends another red flag. Closing the day with a dark cloud cover pattern, a break beneath 7138 confirm the bearish 2-bar reversal pattern.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4137.32 (-0.53%) 07 September 2021

  • 85 (24.22%) stocks advanced and 248 (70.66%) declined
  • 35 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 75.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 72.93% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 23.08% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 3.3%   -  Marks and Spencer Group PLC  (MKS.L) 
  • + 2.8%   -  DS Smith PLC  (SMDS.L) 
  • + 2.6%   -  AO World PLC  (AO.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -12.1%   -  Meggitt PLC  (MGGT.L) 
  • -10.7%   -  TP ICAP Group PLC  (TCAPI.L) 
  • -5.25%   -  IntegraFin Holdings plc  (IHP.L)

 

Forex:

Final CPI data for Germany is released at 06:00. Should we see inflation upgraded then it could provide a tailwind for the euro ahead of tomorrow’s ECB meeting.

Today’s main calendar event is the BOC meeting. No change of rate is expected, and the point of interest hinges upon whether they will delay tapering the bond purchase until the next meeting, or go ahead as planned. Should they taper then it could support the CAD slightly and relieve some selling pressure. As would a strong IVEY PMI print which is released at the same time of 12:00 AEST.


We see further upside potential for the US dollar this week, and if BOC do indeed taper it could helped send USD/CAD to new highs (which was yesterday’s strongest pair). The hourly chart is developing a strong bullish trend although prices have eased back from the highs. Yet we note a decent support zone above 1.2600 which comprises of the daily pivot point, weekly R1 and 0-bar eMA. Should these levels provide support and, ideally, bullish reversal patterns then we’ll be on guard for a break above 1.2653 and for a run closer to the resistance zone around 1.2700.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

The US dollar’s rebound has put the commodities breakout on ice. We were waiting for the CRB index to break above 221.25 but it now shows the potential to continue retracing lower until the US dollar index rally fades. A break beneath 216.4 assumes a deeper correction counter to its dominant trend.

WTI is back below its 50-day eMA and trades around the midway point between 67.12 – 70.0. And this is not too bad considering the dollar’s strength yesterday. Patience may be required but it’s remains plausible to consider prices breaking (and holding) above 70.0. Although that comes into doubt if we finally see bearish momentum return on the daily chart, which would then mark 70.63 as the top.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.



Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities CAD USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.