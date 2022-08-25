European Open: Parity (1.0000) acts like a magnet on EUR/USD ahead of EU and US data

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 25, 2022 3:33 PM
32 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 52.6 points (0.75%) and currently trades at 7,050.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 184.19 points (0.65%) and currently trades at 28,497.66
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 255.7 points (1.33%) and currently trades at 19,524.44
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 50.57 points (0.38%) and currently trades at 13,472.82

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 24.5 points (0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,496.01
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 11 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,678.46
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 49 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,269.06

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 111 points (0.34%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 63.25 points (0.49%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 20.25 points (0.49%)

 

20220825futuresCI

 

Asian equity markets were higher overnight on news that Beijing will provide further stimulus for the economy and help support the yuan. The Hang Seng Enterprise Index and Hang Seng were the top performers, rising ~2% and 1.5% respective. Outside of China, the majority of Asian indices were higher, by around 0.3% to 0.8%.

 

Germany kicks off today’s economic calendar at 06:00 with GDP data, followed by the IFO business climate report at 08:00 – which stated the Germany economy is on the brink of a recession in July. The ‘expectations’ index plummeted to its lowest level since April 2020, and likely has the potential to fall further given the rise in energy costs. However, there comes a point where we have to question just how bad things can get – and whether it is priced in.

 

US 2nd estimate for GDP is released at 12:30, which also includes figures such as corporate profits, sales, consumer spending inflation date (core PCE). But as the data is lagging (and therefore backwards looking), its unlikely to prompt a large market reaction without large revisions. GDP is estimated to have shrunk by -0.9% in Q2. Whilst not as bad as Q1’s -1.5%, it does mean the US is within a technical recession, despond by two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

 

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

20220825eurusdCI

EUR/USD remains within a bearish channel on the 4-hour chart, and within a retracement phase since printing a higher low above 0.9898 support. Prices are once again drawn to the parity level, which also coincides with the upper bearish trendline – which makes it appealing to bearish swing trades. But we know that data form Europe is due soon – and with data being so dire then an upside surprise may prompt a more bullish response than weaker data would for bears. Either way, bulls and bears have a clear resistance zone to plan their directional trades around for today’s session.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220825ftseMOVERSci  

FTSE 350: 4137.5 (-0.22%) 24 August 2022

  • 170 (48.57%) stocks advanced and 166 (47.43%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 35 fell to new lows
  • 30% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 99.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 26.87% - AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)
  • + 6.62% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • + 5.80% - 4imprint Group PLC (FOUR.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.70% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • -4.54% - Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)
  • -4.33% - Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220825calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:36 AM
    Market chart
    GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 19, 2023 04:25 AM
      Research
      Gold, FTSE 100 Analysis: European open – 18th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 18, 2023 05:28 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 12, 2023 05:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.