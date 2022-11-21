European Open: Index futures dragged lower on China’s COVID woes

Asian Indices:
- Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -7.6 points (-0.11%) and currently trades at 7,144.20
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 14.72 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 27,914.49
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -376.48 points (-2.09%) and currently trades at 17,616.06
- China's A50 Index has fallen by -197 points (-1.61%) and currently trades at 12,072.57
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,369.52
- Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,911.84
- Germany's DAX futures are currently down -55 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,376.86
US Futures:
- DJI futures are currently down -79 points (-0.23%)
- S&P 500 futures are currently down -28.5 points (-0.24%)
- Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.28%)
COVID cases in China have continued to rise, several schools across Beijing have been shut down and Shijiazhuang announced mass testing. The Hang Seng fell as much as -3.3% at the open and was the weakest performer overnight. Oil prices were also slightly lower overnight as traders price in slower demand from a locked-down China.
WTI 1-hour chart:
WTI formed a bearish outside week and suffered its worst week in 15 on Friday. It is trading below $80 ahead of the open but looks like it wants to pop higher on the 4-hour chart. The RSI (14) reached a very oversold level of 14 on Friday, but it has since tracked prices higher and broken its own trendline. If prices can remain above $79 then we see the potential for it to bounce a little higher towards $81 before returning to its bearish trend.
FTSE 350 – Market Internals:
FTSE 350: 4096.19 (0.66%) 18 November 2022
- 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
- 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
- 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 15.33% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)
- + 7.25% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
- + 6.32% - International Distributions Services PLC (IDSI.L)
Underperformers:
- ·-4.90% - Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
- ·-2.58% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
- ·-2.56% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)
