European Open: Gold remains rangebound, $112 pivotal for WTI

Gold remains stuck in a choppy range which makes it more appealing for range-trading strategies, whilst WTI has risen to a 5-day high and probes a key resistance zone.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 28, 2022 3:27 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 38.3 points (0.57%) and currently trades at 6,744.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 67.52 points (0.25%) and currently trades at 2,938.79
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -185.96 points (-0.84%) and currently trades at 22,043.56
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -7.64 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 14,798.45

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -6.5 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,251.82
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.45%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,522.88
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -46 points (-0.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,140.07

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 12 points (0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -4.75 points (-0.04%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -0.25 points (-0.01%)

 

20220628futuresCI

 

After all of the excitement of late, I suspect we’ve entered a frustrating phase where markets are feverishly seeking a catalyst that doesn’t arrive. And that can see traders hand back profits made in during the previous spell of volatility.

So far this week we have seen Wall Street gap higher then lose those early gains, yet trade within tight ranges. Currency markets lack conviction in either direction, so until we see volatility return and breakouts succeed, the risk is for volatility to remain low.

 

WTI (4-hour chart):

20220628wtiCI

With that said, oil prices are perking up as the G7 vow to release fresh sanctions on Russia, aimed at curbing their oil export profits. WTI rose to a 5-day high overnight and is close to testing last week’s high (which is a bullish hammer). Prices are also testing the monthly pivot point after last week’s trendline break. A clear break above $112 also clears the weekly R2 pivot and 20-day eMA, which assumes bullish continuation. However, a bearish reversal pattern around or below current levels suggests a swing high is in place.

 

Gold (1-hour chart):

20220628goldCI

The ‘Russian gold ban’ was the catalyst that never was. Russian assets have been a no-go since Russia’s invasion, so the G7’s confirmation of a gold ban was a non-event. And that leaves gold where it began the week – in the middle of a choppy range.

Gold remains a traders market – which is vulnerable to false breaks and quick turnarounds on little news. This means range-trading strategies are preferred until we see a catalyst which instils some life back into markets. Key zones to watch reside around 1800, 1820, 1840 and 1845/50.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

The FTSE 100 didn’t quite reach 7300 yesterday, but it made a valiant attempt to reach it with a high around 7280. Given the several layers of resistance between 7298 – 7313, the reward to risk ratio appears inadequate for bullish setups around yesterday’s close.

 

FTSE 350: 4037.48 (0.69%) 27 June 2022

  • 275 (78.35%) stocks advanced and 69 (19.66%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 19.66% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 49.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 8.26% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 7.91% - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L)
  • + 6.47% - abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO.L)
  • + 4.97% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -3.02% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)
  • -2.84% - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
  • -2.41% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220628calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex WTI Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
        Congress building
        FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 20, 2025 11:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.