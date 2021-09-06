European Open Gold Considers Its Latest Breakout

A weak NFP print resulted in a weaker dollar and stronger gold prices. Now consolidating beneath the July high, it shows the potential for another breakout.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 6, 2021 10:26 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -31.5 points (-0.42%) and currently trades at 7,491.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 243.84 points (1.75%) and currently trades at 29,638.17
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 149.01 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 26,051.00

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,137.35
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -0.5 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,201.48
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -11 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,770.20

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -74.71 points (-0.21%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 6.75 points (0.04%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -4 points (-0.09%)

 

Indices

The US dollar index (DXY) closed below its 200-day eMA on Friday, although prices are trying to get back above it at the time of writing. With no major economic data scheduled for today we could be in for a quiet couple of session, and that may also allow DXY to continue retracing higher. Yet when that peters out our bearish target around the 91.78 low remains intact.

EUR/USD is showing signs of weakness after hitting our 1.1900 target on Friday. A bearish hammer formed and closed back below the 200-day eMA, and a break beneath Friday’s low of 1.1865 confirms the 1-bar reversal pattern to suggest a countertrend move is underway.

AUD/USD retraced overnight and traded back below 74c, although we had anticipated this given it found resistance at tis 200-day eMA on Friday.

USD/CAD fell to a 3-week on Friday in line with our bearish bias. It closed below the 50-day eMA although prices have recovered back above it overnight. We suspect the rise is corrective in nature so if prices can remain beneath the 1.2562/75 resistance zone then we’re anticipating new lows.

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

FTSE 350: 4135.18 (-0.36%) 03 September 2021

  • 145 (41.31%) stocks advanced and 188 (53.56%) declined
  • 42 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 5 fell to new lows
  • 75.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 74.93% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 21.65% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 21.6%   -  Discoverie Group PLC  (DSCV.L) 
  • + 9.36%   -  Hochschild Mining PLC  (HOCM.L) 
  • + 4.35%   -  Harbour Energy PLC  (HBR.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.63%   -  Network International Holdings PLC  (NETW.L) 
  • -4.07%   -  Auction Technology Group PLC  (ATG.L) 
  • -4.07%   -  Ocado Group PLC  (OCDO.L) 

Forex:

The US dollar index (DXY) closed below its 200-day eMA on Friday, although prices are trying to get back above it at the time of writing. With no major economic data scheduled for today we could be in for a quiet couple of session, ad that may also allow DXY to continue retracing higher. Yet when that peters out our bearish target around the 91.78 low remains intact.

EUR/USD is showing signs of weakness after hitting our 1.1900 target on Friday. A bearish hammer formed and closed back below the 200-day eMA, and a break beneath Friday’s low of 1.1865 confirms the 1-bar reversal pattern to suggest a countertrend move is underway.

AUD/USD retraced overnight and traded back below 74c, although we had anticipated this given it found resistance at tis 200-day eMA on Friday.

USD/CAD fell to a 3-week on Friday in line wit our bearish bias. It closed below the 50-day eMA although prices have recovered back above it overnight. We suspect the rise is corrective in nature so if prices can remain beneath the 1.2562/75 resistance zone then we’re anticipating new lows.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

Gold reached our 1834 target on Friday following the weak NFP report, and broke out of a bull flag on the four-hour chart. Prices are now consolidating just below July’s high and forming a potential pennant pattern. Given its bullish trend structure on the four-hour chart and continuation pattern at its highs, we’re now waiting for a break above 1835 to confirm trend continuation. If successful, the flag projects an approximate target around 1859.

WTI has fell to a 2-day low but, as explained in today’s video, we suspect it will eventually break above 70. We just need the current retracement to hold above the 67.12 low.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities Brent Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: New Zealand recession is hammering the jobs market, inflation next
Today 12:21 AM
US dollar ‘bull’ dog unleashed, AUD/USD crushed on eve of Fed: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
Yesterday 05:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls & is on track to decline across April
Yesterday 01:24 PM
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Keeping an Eye on Economic Growth Metrics
Yesterday 01:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves on stronger Eurozone economy as focus turns to US data
Yesterday 12:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.