European Open: GBP on the ropes, second Scottish Referendum resurfaces

High inflation, weak growth and unfavourable yield differentials have continued to weigh on the British pound. And talk of another referendum have not helped.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 15, 2022 2:50 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -51.7 points (-0.77%) and currently trades at 6,634.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -0.88 points (-2.343%) and currently trades at 26,395.56
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 299.12 points (1.42%) and currently trades at 21,367.11
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 258.72 points (1.86%) and currently trades at 14,204.54

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 12 points (0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,199.46
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 14 points (0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,489.18
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 63 points (0.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,367.39

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 58 points (0.19%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 61.75 points (0.55%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 13.5 points (0.36%)

 

20220615futuresCI

 

Nicola Sturgeon (First Minister to Scotland) claims her party is close to unveiling plans for a second Scottish Referendum “very soon indeed”. The topic has resurfaced several times since the first referendum in 2014, although Westminster has so far been successful at quashing any such move. Yet traders were seemingly unnerved by Sturgeon claims that they have found a legally secure path to hold a referendum, without Westminster’s consent.

Of course, we now need to wait for these plans to be unveiled. And we’re yet to find out if the supposed loophole found by Sturgeon is concrete to get past Westminster. But we do know there will be a hard pushback from the UK government, but until then the pound appears to be on the ropes.

The pound’s TWI (trade-weighted index) recently fell to its lowest level since January 2021 – which was its second worst day this year. The move was also amplified by the fact that GDP has contracted for two months in a row.

 

20220615gbpWTI

 

A relatively hawkish ECB coupled with the prospects of a second Scottish referendum catapulted EUR/GBP to a 14-month high but stopped just shy of breaching 0.8700 before pulling back. But as European traders are yet to fully react to this development then it provides upside risks for EUR/GBP heading into this session. And whilst the majority of economists disagree, markets are pricing in a 25-bps hike from the SNB tomorrow – and that could catch many Swiss franc bears off guard and send GBP/CHF lower unless Westminster have successfully quashed the latest bid for a referendum.

 

Guide to Pound sterling

 

20220615eurgbpCI

A strong trend has developed on the 4-hour chart alongside rising volumes. Prices have now entered a period of consolidation which could present a continuation breakout. The 10 and 20-bar-eMA have provided support and the shallow retracement remains well above a 38.2% Fibonacci ratio. Our bias is bullish above 0.8660 so would welcome any low volatility pullback to that area. The initial target is 0.8700 and then the 0.8720 high.

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220615calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Scottish independence referendum EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.