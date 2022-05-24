European Open: EUR/USD pulls back ahead of PMI’s, futures lower

PMI data makes up the baulk of economic data for Europe and the US, which kicks off with German data at 08:15 BST.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 24, 2022 3:30 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -4.2 points (-0.06%) and currently trades at 7,144.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -208.98 points (-0.77%) and currently trades at 26,792.54
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -282.69 points (-1.38%) and currently trades at 20,187.37
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -143.45 points (-1.07%) and currently trades at 13,253.12

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -47 points (-0.63%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,466.44
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -19 points (-0.51%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,689.39
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -62 points (-0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,113.40

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -187 points (-0.59%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -194.75 points (-1.62%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -39.25 points (-0.99%)
20220524futuresCI

Despite a positive close on Wall Street, US futures moved lower following an earnings warning from SNAP after the close, which helped to weigh on sentiment in Asia. The Nikkei crossed bac below 27k as it tracked Nasdaq futures lower, with most major benchmarks across Asia trading in the red.

 

PMI’s are in focus today where traders get a sneak peak at growth prospects and inflationary pressure. Asian data has already been released, which saw Japan’s PMI expand at its slowest pace in 3-months, although the services sector (particularly tourism) was looking up thanks to an easing of lockdown restrictions. Asian PMI’s also softened yet remained expansive.

 

Whilst Asian PMI’s can sometimes be indicative of what to expect in Europe or the US, we’re hopeful we’ll see improvement for Germany and the Eurozone prints today. As the PMI’s are diffusion indices (and essentially a m/m rate of change) there may be a rise for PMI’s across the region businesses adjust to the new post-war conditions. We noted in an earlier report that the German IFO sees a greater than 50% chance of an economic expansion and does not see any immediate signs of a recession. Therefore, a stronger than expected set of PMI report today could help the euro break higher.

 

EUR/USD rally stops just shy of 1.0700

20220524eurusdCI

The euro was yesterday’s strongest currency thanks to firmer business sentiment in Germany and hawkish comments by Lagarde. A bullish trend has formed on the EUR/USD hourly chart, although prices are now pulling back from 1.0700 following a bearish divergence. Perhaps support can be found around the 1.0640 support zone before its next leg higher. Although a characteristic of this trend is for it to pull back slightly below the 50-hour eMA before rallying once more, in which case it may trade lower than the mentioned support zone. The ideal data set to help the euro rise is a stronger PMI report for Europe, relative to the US released this afternoon.

 

Euro explained – a guide to the euro

FTSE: Market Internals

20220524moversFTSEcia

 

FTSE 350: 4184.14 (1.67%) 23 May 2022

  • 310 (88.57%) stocks advanced and 32 (9.14%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 27.14% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 38.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 20.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 19.28% - Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.L)
  • + 11.15% - Moonpig Group PLC (MOONM.L)
  • + 8.15% - Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -4.38% - Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
  • -3.94% - Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)
  • -2.55% - Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEILV.L)

  

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220524calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR/USD PMI Trade Ideas FTSE

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.