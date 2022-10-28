European Open: EUR/USD falls below parity ahead of the US Core PCE report

After just one day above it, the euro is back below parity. And it could face further selling pressure if US inflation comes in hotter than expected today.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 28, 2022 3:16 PM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -57.9 points (-0.85%) and currently trades at 6,787.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -188.54 points (-0.0043%) and currently trades at 27,266.70
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -305.51 points (-1.98%) and currently trades at 15,122.43
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -111.82 points (-0.96%) and currently trades at 11,509.14

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -36 points (-0.51%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,037.69
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -20 points (-0.55%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,584.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -79 points (-0.6%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,132.23

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 19 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -82.5 points (-0.73%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -17.5 points (-0.46%)

 

21102028futuresCI

 

The BOJ do… absolutely nothing

The Bank of Japan did the entirely predictable act of doing nothing, so interest rates remain at -0.1% and they will continue to target the 10-year JGB at around zero percent. Although they did announce that they’ll change the way they purchase ETF’s from December the 1st to take into account holding costs and seek to lower fees. Their quarterly outlook report stated that risks to prices are to the upside, and that growth expectations are to the downside. Also very predictable.

Japan’s government announced a spending package of ¥29.1 trillion ($199 billion) for households in response to high inflation. The yen saw little reaction during a low

 

Inflation keeps on doing its thing

Further signs of inflation hit the screens, as if we even needed more. Australian producer prices hit a record high of 6.9% and its quarterly read matched the record high of 1.9% last seen in 2008. Tokyo’s overall inflation also rose to its highest level since 1991. And that sets the stage nicely for today’s US inflation data.

 

Core PCE inflation is released for the US at 13:30 BST

21102028eurimpliedCI

US inflation data is the key event tonight, and (perhaps not surprisingly) is expected to rise further. We’ve already seen inflation for Australian and New Zealand bulldoze their way trough expectations to the upside – will the US be the next one to follow?

 

But when you compare the various inflation metrics to the Fed’s inflation target, it begins to look a bit silly. A 75bp Fed hike is pretty much a done deal – to the point it might even be irresponsible if the Fed didn’t. But another hot print makes it tricky for the Fed to openly discuss a slower pace of tightening, even though they sent out a ‘test balloon’ via the WSJ discussing that very subject.

 

 

EUR/USD daily chart and implied volatility:

21102028eurusdCI

The euro is back below parity after spending just one day above it. It almost erased all of Wednesday’s gains and formed a 2-bar bearish reversal at the 100-day EMA. Its also coincided with a 100% projection (wave equality) so perhaps we have seen the end of a 3-wave correction. Given the US dollar index remains above trend support after pulling back, there is an argument for a stronger dollar and weaker euro. Especially if inflation rips higher than expectations, a trend which has been apparent in recent times.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

 

FTSE 350: 3910.95 (0.25%) 27 October 2022

  • 143 (40.86%) stocks advanced and 194 (55.43%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 3 fell to new lows
  • 18.86% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 69.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 25.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 7.58% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 7.39% - Moonpig Group PLC (MOONM.L)
  • + 5.46% - Shell PLC (SHEL.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -15.12% - Airtel Africa PLC (AAF.L)
  • -5.90% - HgCapital Trust PLC (HGT.L)
  • -5.03% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR EUR/USD Inflation CPI

Latest market news

View more
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Yesterday 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_04
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:39 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.