European Open Euro Moves Lower Ahead of ECB Futures Point Higher

Euro pairs were softer overnight ahead of today’s highly anticipated ECB meeting, yet positive news on Sino-US trade relations boosted sentiment for equities.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2021 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 35.9 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 7,306.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 96.86 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 28,831.27
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 95.36 points (0.33%) and currently trades at 28,837.99

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 16 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,097.01
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,100.85
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 12 points (0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,593.14

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -152.66 points (-0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 34,294.48
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 14.25 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,233.80
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 5 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,819.94


Learn how to trade indices


China – US trade relations show signs of thawing

Asian equities were firmer overnight with gain led by China as the US agrees to move forward with Beijing over trade. This is following the first call between the two nations since Biden took to office. China’s CSI300 is up 1.2% and SSEC currently trades around 0.9% higher. Futures markets also point to a positive open with FTSE futures up 0.2%, STOXX 50 up 0.1% and US futures up around the same amount.

Separately, the US and UK are planning to reopen travel between the two countries ASAP according to a statement released by the British Government yesterday. Biden arrived in the UK yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s G7 meeting.


The FTSE 100 closed with a bullish hammer, and its low perfectly respected its 20-day eMA. Whilst price action has been messy as of late, a series of lower wicks (or buying tails) suggests demand is slowly building in line with its bullish trend. Futures markets are pointing for a higher open and the FTSE to open just below 7100 (so right on the cusp of yesterday’s high). This may provide around 20 points of upside potential for day traders, although we’d like to see a break above 7120 to confirm a resumption of its (albeit messy) uptrend.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 7081.01 (-0.20%) 09 June 2021

  • 109 (30.97%) stocks advanced and 237 (67.33%) declined
  • 20 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 86.36% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 24.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.92%   -  Restaurant Group PLC  (RTN.L) 
  • + 3.27%   -  International Consolidated Airlines Group SA  (ICAG.L) 
  • + 3.27%   -  Tui AG  (TUIT.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -9.62%   -  Thungela Resources Ltd  (TGAJ.J) 
  • -5.27%   -  Paragon Banking Group PLC  (PAGPA.L) 
  • -4.42%   -  Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC  (CRST.L) 


Forex trades in narrow ranges ahead of key calendar events:

AUD and NZD are currently the strongest majors thanks to improved relations between US and China. EUR and CHF are the weakest although ranges are narrow, as one typically expects during an overnight session ahead of a central bank meeting.

EUR/CHF has fallen to a three-month low after breaking below key support on Tuesday. It’s about mid-way to our initial 1.0877 target, yet prices have found support around its 200-day eMA.

USD/CNH fell to a six-day low overnight, but its low levels of volatility show it yet another market whose direction hinges around the US inflation report today. Our bias remains bearish below the 6.4120 high but a strong CPI report could see us step aside before reaching that level, should inflation come in strong.

USD/JPY is slightly lower yet remains near highs of yesterday’s range. With a double bottom having formed at 109.16, a stronger-than-expected inflation report could send the yen closer to 110.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

China reiterated their aim to keep a tabs on rising commodity prices, sending copper and aluminium prices -0.3% and -0.5% lower respectively. Gold was also off by -0.3% overnight but holding around 1890, although gold traders are fully focussed on today’s inflation data.

Oil prices fell to a two-day low overnight as US inventory data suggested fuel demand was weaker-than-expected at the start of the summer. WTI futures fell -0.8% and just beneath yesterday’s low (a Rikshaw Man Doji candle) whilst brent is down just -0.12% from NY close.


Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.