European Open: EUR/GBP probes April high ahead of UK retail data

With the Fed having delivered their 25bp yesterday, it is now over to the BOE and ECB today who are expected to hike by 100bp between them.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 16, 2022 3:44 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -93.7 points (-1.37%) and currently trades at 6,749.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -297.44 points (-1.07%) and currently trades at 27,578.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -96.36 points (-0.51%) and currently trades at 18,834.02
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -172.96 points (-1.3%) and currently trades at 13,181.70

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -44.5 points (-0.61%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,237.57
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -29 points (-0.82%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,512.79
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -120 points (-0.93%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,836.66

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -186 points (-0.6%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -101.5 points (-0.85%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -26 points (-0.67%)

 

20220916futuresCI

 

  • Stronger than expected data from China, and hints from the RBA governor that it is closer to normalising rates saw NZD and AUD as the strongest majors overnight.
  • A BOJ official and South Korean Finance Minister were both on the wires saying they are looking at ways to stabilise their currencies after excessive depreciation.
  • Gold remains anchored to yesterday’s low after closing beneath the 2021 low on strong momentum.
  • US and European futures are pointing to a weak of open for cash market indices.

 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart:

20220916eurgbpCI

A strong bullish trend has developed on EUR/GBP, although it has so far struggled to break convincingly above the April high. But a defining rally since September is that the more volatile days are bullish, with yesterday’s rally from the monthly pivot being the most recent example. The weekly R1 pivot

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 4034.88 (0.07%) 15 September 2022

  • 188 (53.71%) stocks advanced and 152 (43.43%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 23 fell to new lows
  • 24.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 63.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 4.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 17.05% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 8.16% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 6.41% - Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -28.27% - Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)
  • -5.28% - Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)
  • -4.90% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220916calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas EUR/GBP

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
Today 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
Today 12:52 PM
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Today 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

germany_01
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 30, 2024 08:15 AM
    united_kingdom_01
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 25, 2024 08:28 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 23, 2024 08:18 AM
        federal reserve stamp
        USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 10, 2024 08:46 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.