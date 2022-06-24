European Open: DAX sits at key support ahead of the German IFO report

We’re watching how the DAX holds up for today’s IFO report – given it saw ‘no signs of a recession’ in May and markets now fear a global recession.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 24, 2022 3:31 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 28.9 points (0.44%) and currently trades at 6,557.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 278.13 points (1.06%) and currently trades at 26,449.41
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 309.16 points (1.45%) and currently trades at 21,583.03
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 115.27 points (0.8%) and currently trades at 14,525.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 51.5 points (0.74%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,071.95
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 37 points (1.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,473.29
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 109 points (0.84%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,021.59

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 182 points (0.59%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 115.25 points (0.98%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 29 points (0.76%)

 

20220624futuresCI

 

Japan’s CPI is one of the few global figures that is nowhere near double digits. It rose 2.5% y/y (core was up 2.1% and there was some excitement that it was above the BOJ’s 2% target for a second month in the row. But the reality is that it’s unlikely to move the dial for the BOJ’s monetary policy, and the focus remains on when (or if) they adjust their yield target, which would be the best indication that we’re in for a strong bullish rise of the yen.

 

DAX daily chart:

20220624daxCI  

European indices turned lower following a series of weaker than expected PMI reports. France’s manufacturing PMI barely expanded at 51, down from 54.6. German IFO is in focus for euro traders today to see if it backs up the weak prints from PMI reports.

The DAX fell to a 3-month low following weak PMI’s. A swing high respected the 10-day eMA, prices gapped lower and yesterday’s close was at the low of the day, on the monthly S2 pivot point. A break beneath 12,900 assumes bearish continuation and favours a moved down to the 12,500 support zone. Whilst our bias remains bearish below 13,443, the gap around 13,200 can also be used to fine-tune risk management. 

 

DAX 30 trading guide

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 3905.39 (-0.97%) 23 June 2022

  • 77 (22.00%) stocks advanced and 266 (76.00%) declined
  • 0 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 44 fell to new lows
  • 16.86% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 13.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 6% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • +9.43% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
  • +3.96% - Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
  • +3.05% - abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -15.04% - Trainline PLC (TRNT.L)
  • -8.64% - 888 Holdings PLC (888.L)
  • -5.62% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

UK retail sales are released shortly and is always a good thing to check for consumer demand. And with inflation ripping higher and risks of a recession, a weak print here could weigh on the FTSE. SO a key level to watch for a potential breakdown is below 7,000.

DAX is in focus for the IFO report, as mentioned above.

The University of Michigan release their final report for consumer sentiment. The preliminary report saw a record low print for current conditions and sentiment fell to record low whilst expectations hit a 10-year low. The final report includes a lot more information which always warrants a look, and with fears of a recession then traders are likely sensitive to bad news over good.

20220624calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Dax GER40 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
Today 01:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
        Congress building
        FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 20, 2025 11:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.