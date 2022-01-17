European Open: China’s GDP not as soft as expected

China’s growth data may not have been as good as it was, yet neither was it as bad as feared.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 17, 2022 4:08 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 34.3 points (0.46%) and currently trades at 7,428.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 215.28 points (0.77%) and currently trades at 28,339.56
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -143.21 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 24,240.11
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 90.63 points (0.6%) and currently trades at 15,154.83

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,539.95
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 14 points (0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,286.19
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 61 points (0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,944.24

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -50 points (-0.14%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -60.5 points (-0.39%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -9.25 points (-0.2%)

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220117moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4280.34 (-0.28%) 14 January 2022

  • 104 (29.55%) stocks advanced and 235 (66.76%) declined
  • 17 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 22 fell to new lows
  • 49.15% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 44.03% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 18.75% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.02% - Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)
  • + 5.77% - NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
  • + 4.02% - Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

Underperformers:

  • -10.9%-Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L)
  • -10.7%-Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -7.34%-Future PLC (FUTR.L)

 

FTSE 100 trading guide>

 

China’s GDP not as soft as expected

20220117moversFXci

Trading ranges were very narrow for currencies overnight despite the data dump from China. Forecasts for China’s Q4 GDP landed around 3.3%, yet the world’s second largest economy grew by 4% y/y according to today’s report. Sure, it’s lower than Q3’s 4.9% yet significantly above scant expectations. Therefore it’s not as good as it was, but not as bad as it could have been. Interestingly, PBOC (People’s Bank of China) provided some stimulus an hour before the report came out and injected around 700 billion yuan of liquidity via their 1-year MLF and cut rates on policy loans for the first time since April 2020.

USD/CNH is back below 6.3500, a level which it has so far failed to hold beneath for very long. The China A50 is up around 0.6%. The US dollar index is currently flat for the session. The British pound is slightly higher against all majors except the Canadian dollar. Trading volumes will be lower than usual after lunch today due to the 3-day weekend in the US.

GBP/CHF: Correction complete?

20220117gbpchfCI

We’ve identified a strong trend on the GBP/CHF four-hour chart, although it has been within a corrective phase since its rally stalled around 1.2600. However, it is holding above trend support and the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Furthermore, bearish momentum has been waning and it is trying to form a trough around the 200-day eMA and 50-bar eMA on the four-hour chart. A break above Friday’s high confirms Friday’s candle as a Spinning Top (reversal) candle. Should this materalise then bulls could maintain a bullish bias either above the recent swing lows, or along the trendline.

Guide to Pound sterling

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220117calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas China GDP

Latest market news

View more
Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
Today 12:15 AM
USD/JPY Outlook: Risk Aversion Rises, Yen Gains as Trade War Erupts
Yesterday 10:32 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Make or break for AUD, CNH around key levels
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecast: Battle Lines Drawn as Trump Tariffs Hit
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Outlook: Risk Aversion Rises, Yen Gains as Trade War Erupts
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:32 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Make or break for AUD, CNH around key levels
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:24 PM
      USA flag
      USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 31, 2025 07:25 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 31, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.