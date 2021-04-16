European Open China GDP Accelerates to Highest on Record

China’s growth more than delivered in Q1 with a rise of 18.3% YoY. Still, it was slightly below expectations but, with number as punchy as these, it will do.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2021 11:21 AM
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 1.5 points (0.02%) and currently trades at 7,060.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 23.43 points (0.08%) and currently trades at 29,645.42
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 15.09 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 28,808.23

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -1.5 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,982.00
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 2 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,995.43
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 23 points (0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,278.33

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 305.1 points (0.9%) to close at 34,035.99
  • The S&P 500 index rose 45.76 points (1.11%) to close at 4,170.42
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 222.28 points (1.61%) to close at 14,026.20


China’s retail sales also accelerated by 34.2% YoY, up from 33.8% prior although industrial output fell to a ‘mere’ 14.1% YoY, down from 35.1% and urban investment was down to 25.6% from 35.0% previously.

Equity markets across Asia were mostly higher, led by the Shanghai Composite (SSEC). Although the ASX 200 failed to extend yesterday’s 14month high and is on track for close the day with a bearish pinbar, inside candle (indecision day with a slightly bearish undertone).

US futures are trading slightly lower, although perhaps there’s not much to read into here as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones close to record highs. Euro STOXX 50 ad DAX futures are a touch higher, FTSE futures are effectively flat ahead of the open.


Learn how to trade indices

FTSE 100: Market Internals

The FTSE 100 rose to a 14-month high overnight and, just like the ASX 200 last week, has hit its head on 7,000. This is clearly the next milestone for UK equity traders to conquer, which would open up a run for 7,100 if they do. If prices retrace the bias remains bullish on the daily chart above 6850.

FTSE 100: 6983.5 (0.63%) 15 April 2021

  • 72 (62.07%) stocks advanced and 28 (24.14%) declined
  • 84.48% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 89.66% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 75.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
  • 3 hit a new 52-week high, 0 hit a new 52-week low

Outperformers

  • + 4.72%   -  Smurfit Kappa Group PLC  (SKG.L) 
  • + 4.56%   -  GlaxoSmithKline PLC  (GSK.L) 
  • + 3.74%   -  Mondi PLC  (MNDI.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.02%   -  Legal & General Group PLC  (LGEN.L) 
  • -2.33%   -  Lloyds Banking Group PLC  (LLOY.L) 
  • -2.23%   -  Standard Life Aberdeen PLC  (SLA.L) 


Forex: NZD is the strongest major this week

Volatility remained capped overnight, although the US dollar index (DXY) budged its was to a two-day high after printing a small indecision candle yesterday. As outlined in the Asian open report, we see the potential for a bounce form current lows but the bias remains bearish below 92.0.

  • AUD and GBP are the weakest majors overnight, although AUD is the second strongest major this week (NZD is the strongest of the week and month-to-date).
  • GBP/USD: Cable failed to close above 1.3783 resistance over two days and the 20-day eMA is now capping as resistance. Given it is trading lower overnight and DXY printed an indecision candle suggests the bias for today could be lower beneath yesterday’s highs.
  • CHF/JPY is one to watch again after rolling over back below 118.0. Historically this area has seen some large declines, so the bias remains bearish below this week’s high.

Learn how to trade forex

Commodities: The breakout with a silver lining

Whilst metals were broadly higher yesterday, in a way, it is silver which is outshining gold because it closed the day above resistance. Furthermore, there is little in the way of structural levels which might act as resistance going into this session.

The four-hour chart is creating a strong trend within a bullish channel and the 10 and 20-bar eMA’s are providing dynamic support. That said, yesterday’s rise was so strong that prices are seemingly trying to accelerate further away from the averages as momentum picks up. A bull flag is also forming which project and approximate target around 26.30.

  • Given the strength of momentum, the bias is for a direct break above yesterday’s high to confirm the bull-flag.
  • If prices continue to retrace, bulls could consider bullish opportunities above the 25.50/62 support zone.
  • The upper channel can also be used as a dynamic target if prices do rise over time.

Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


Related tags: FTSE 100 Silver Indices Forex Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.