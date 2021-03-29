European Open Cargo ship Ever Given is refloated

Whilst the refloating of the large cargo has weighed on oil prices overnight, it remains unclear how quickly the Suez Canal will be reopened and fully operational.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 29, 2021 12:23 PM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -8.2 points (-0.12%) to close at 6,816.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 342.62 points (1.17%) and currently trades at 29,519.32
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 94.92 points (0.33%) and currently trades at 28,431.35

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -5 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,735.59
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 9 points (0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,875.68
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 26 points (0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,774.94

Friday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 453.38 points (1.39%) to close at 33,072.88
  • The S&P 500 index rose 65.02 points (1.67%) to close at 3,974.54
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 198.62 points (1.55%) to close at 12,979.12

Indices across US and Europe close the week on a high

It was a strong close on Wall Street and across European bourses on Friday. The S&P 500 squeaked its way to a new record high (by around 0.02 points) and led higher by energy and information technology sectors. Communication services was the only broad sector to close lower.

The Dow Jones also hit a record high and closed back above 33,000 for its second time in history. The Russell 2,000 was the strongest performer in the US although, like the Nasdaq 100, are nowhere near their record highs.

It was also a positive finish across Europe as well with the STOXX 50 and German DAX closing just beneath record highs. Our bias remains bullish and for trend continuation.. Asian share markets were slightly higher overnight led by China’s SSEC (+0.79%) and CSI300 (+0.78%).



FTSE 100 bulls have 6800 within site

As we noted last week, the FTSE 100 has remained above its 50-day eMA despite several attempts to break lower. That the daily chart produced lower wicks (or ‘buying tails’) every day last week, before rebounding higher later in the session, can be taken as a sign of strength.

Friday also closed at its weekly high and formed a bullish hammer. However, the 200-week eMA sits overhead at 6750.

  • A break above 6750 (its 200-week eMA) assumes bullish continuation.
  • The bias remains bullish above 6674.80 if a bullish breakout occurs.
  • The target is around the 6,800 highs.

Forex: Large speculators trim net-long exposure to GBP futures




The Canadian dollar is the weakest major overnight, weighed down by oil price whilst the Japanese yen is the strongest. The US dollar index remains just above its 200-day eMA and trades in a tight range around 92.82.

Traders remained net-long the British pound yet reduced exposure for a third consecutive week, taking bullish exposure to a 6-week low.  Yet the move has mostly come from a closure of gross longs as opposed to an increase of short (which have only ticked up marginally).

  • After two bullish days to finish last week, GBP/USD’s upside has been capped by the 50-day eMA. Until prices break above 1.3800 then the odds favour a minor retracement against Thursday and Friday’s gains.
  • EUR/GBP closed to a at a 1-week low on Friday but remains supported by the February low at 0.8540. Given the elongated bearish candle on Thursday and series of selling tails during its downtrend, the bias is for an eventual break beneath support.
  • GBP/AUD tried but failed to break above the February high and produced a bearish engulfing candle on Friday, which closed back beneath its 200-day eMA. Given the choppy nature of price action we remain neutral on the pair.
  • 1.3000 remains untested on GBP/CHF despite several attempts to touch it. The longer it caps as resistance the greater the odds of a deeper correction against its strong bullish trend.
  • GBP/JPY trades just beneath Friday’s 4-day high after posting strong gains on Thursday and Friday. The near-term bias remains bullish above Friday’s low.


Commodities: Refloated cargo weighs on oil prices

The (in)famous cargo ship, Ever Given has been successfully refloated overnight which has weighed on oil prices. Yet it still remains unclear just how quickly the Suez Canal will be reopened and fully operational.

Brent and WTI are -1.3% and -1.7% respectively, although volatility is relatively tame compared with daily whipsaws seen last week. Yet despite the turbulence prices have remained above their 50-day eMA. So if volatility continues to subside, then we’d seek a break above $65 to suggest bulls were back in control. 

Palladium closed to a six-day high last week and above 2657.50 resistance, which suggests it may have completed its correction from March’s high. Technically the trend on the daily chart remains bullish above the 2564.50 low, although Friday’s low at 2618.50 could also be used to fine tune risk management. Palladium has recently broken out of a multi-month sideways range and its measured move from the range places an initial target around 2807.

Copper closed back above $4.00 on Friday but traders slightly lower for the session today, yet still above $4.00. The daily chart is showing the potential to form a triangle pattern, but if prices break lower then we would see if prices can find support around the September 2012 high at 3.84, or its bullish trendline projected form its October low.


Up Next (Times in GMT)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: Equities Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Today 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.