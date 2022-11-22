European Open: Can gold snap its 4-day losing streak?

Gold has retraced for four days yet found support at previous cycle highs, so unless speaking Fed members aren’t overly hawkish, we could see gold bounce form support.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 22, 2022 4:56 PM
Gold trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 42 points (0.59%) and currently trades at 7,181.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 187.62 points (0.67%) and currently trades at 28,132.41
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -156.69 points (-0.89%) and currently trades at 17,499.22
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 103.23 points (0.85%) and currently trades at 12,234.71

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 23 points (0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,399.85
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,915.28
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 13 points (0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,392.93

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -11 points (-0.03%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down 0 points (0%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 0.25 points (0.01%)

 

20221122futuresCI

 

  • RBA Governor Dr Philip Lowe delivers a speech at 07:00 GMT titled “Price Stability, the Supply Side and Prosperity” which suggests it will likely contain comments on monetary policy and inflation.
  • Mass COVID testing across Chinese cities resumed and Beijing announced the closure of parks and museums as cases continued to rise.
  • Retail sales for Mexico and Canada are ay 12:00 and 13:30 respectively.
  • Several central bank members speak today, with the FOMC’s Mester at 16:00, BOC Deputy Governor Roger to speak at 17:30, then back to FOMC member George and Bullard.
  • In the early hours of 01:00 tomorrow the RBNZ are expected to hike by 75bp from 3.5% to 4.25% and upgrade their projected OCR< given high levels of inflation and inflation expectations.

 

Gold 4-hour chart:

20221122goldCI

Gold prices have retreated for four consecutive days, which itself is a reason to suspect mean reversion could be just around the corner. But the pullback has also found support around the September 12th high and weekly S1 pivot. If prices can hold above yesterday’s low then the bias is for a retracement higher towards 1760, near the weekly pivot point and last week’s VPOC (volume point of control). Whether prices can continue higher above 1760 is likely to be whether the FOMC minutes are surprisingly dovish, so equally open to the potential of a lower high forming below or around 1760 – after an initial bounce from current levels.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221122calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:00 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2024 01:53 AM
        stocks_02
        VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 11:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.