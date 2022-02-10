﻿

European Open: 2020 high appears within easy reach for the FTSE 100

Whether the FTSE can tap that level today remains to be seen, but we can say the 2020 high is within a day’s average daily range away.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 10, 2022 5:14 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 20.2 points (0.28%) and currently trades at 7,288.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 86.24 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 27,666.11
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -89.95 points (-0.36%) and currently trades at 24,740.04
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -110.85 points (-0.73%) and currently trades at 15,031.74

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,642.42
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 8 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,212.09
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 12 points (0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,494.01

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 5 points (0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -44.75 points (-0.3%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -8.25 points (-0.18%)
20220210futuresCI

Equity markets were mixed overnight and volatility was lower ahead of today’s inflation report for the US. China’s indices handed back of some of yesterday’s gains and were the weakest performer, with the CSI 300 down -0.74% and the China A50 of around -0.6%. The ASX 200 was off to a strong start and tested the upper bound of the 7300 – 7342 zone mentioned in today’s Asian open report, yet now appears on track to close with a bearish hammer having handed back around 2/3rd of the day’s earlier gains. Futures markets are also slightly mixed with US indices slightly lower as they retraced against yesterday’s bullish closes.

FTSE 100 hit a 2-year high

20220210ftse100FX

As always, the FTSE kept us guessing as to whether it would breakout or not. And who could blame us with several failed attempts to do so, with a few reversal candles along the way. Yet by yesterday’s close it had finally broken above 7619 on above-average volume for the day. The British pound is going through a spell of weakness and that could be beneficial for the FTSE to at least hold onto gains. But should prices pull back then obvious areas to seek levels of support include 4600 and 7619. A break beneath yesterday’s low of 7567 invalidates our near-term bullish bias. Until then, we’ll use the Jan 2020 high and the upper trendline as potential bullish targets.

 

FTSE 100 trading guide>

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220210moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4310.23 (1.01%) 09 February 2022

  • 315 (90.00%) stocks advanced and 33 (9.43%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 39.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 40.29% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 19.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 11.26% - Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
  • + 9.70% - TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)
  • + 7.45% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)

Underperformers:

  • -3.49% - EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
  • -2.90% - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)
  • -2.27% - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

Currencies trade in tight ranges ahead of US CPI

20220210moversFOREXci

Inflation is expected to rip to a new 40-year high of 7.2% later today. Yes, that is a big number, but it has been well advertised and markets have already fully prices in 4 hikers this year with some expectations of five. Therefore, one has to question how long markets will be scared of the headline number that has been rising for multiple months in a very public way. And more to the point, a number that is already losing momentum. So if inflation undershoots already high expectations it may come as more of a surprise to traders. And it may take a much hotter inflation print than expected to see current trends continue.

EUR/GBP turns higher, more to follow?

20220210eurgbpCI2

In yesterday’s report we noted that prices were coiling tightly within a triangle on the hourly chart and that could be indicative of pending volatility. It did not disappoint. Whilst the triangle breakout was initially lower, two of the several support levels in close proximity marked the low and momentum has turned higher. Prices have pulled back on the four-hour chart to the 0.8434 high and we’re simply looking for prices to hold above the low of the breakout candle before moving back towards 0.8470.

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220210calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Indices FTSE FTSE 100 EUR/GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI in focus for BOC clues
Today 04:24 AM
AUD/USD bearish trend may be disrupted by China’s market open
Today 12:44 AM
USD/JPY eyes 155, WTI crude oil looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:48 PM
Bitcoin Halving 2024: BTC/USD Poised for a Breakout Ahead of Quadrennial Halvening
Yesterday 07:13 PM
Gold analysis: Balancing geopolitical risks and rising dollar, yields
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises as risk sentiment improves
Yesterday 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
AUD/USD bearish trend may be disrupted by China’s market open
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:44 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY eyes 155, WTI crude oil looks set to bounce: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:48 PM
      gold_01
      Gold analysis: Balancing geopolitical risks and rising dollar, yields
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        GBP/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – April 15, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.