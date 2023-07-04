EUR/USD, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: European Open - 4th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2023 1:55 PM
66 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -11.1 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 7,235.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 564.29 points (1.7%) and currently trades at 33,753.33
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 87.45 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 19,394.04
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -18.52 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 12,709.49

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,526.26
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4 points (0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,402.15
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 23 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,104.04

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -3 points (-0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -1.75 points (-0.04%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -16.75 points (-0.11%)

 

20230704indicesCI

ISM manufacturing data was weaker than expected, contracting at its fastest pace since the pandemic, with employment and new orders also contracting.

Whilst weaker ISM manufacturing data initially weakened the US dollar in yesterday’s US session, the moves were effectively reverse across all FX majors to leave a series of indecision days during low-liquidity trade. With US traders set to return to their desks today then trading volumes are expected to pick up, although a lack of US economic data could keep volatility capped until later in the week.

In fact, we have no top-tier data in the European session either, which means traders may want to refer to lower timeframes to seek opportunities around support and resistance levels until data (and potential volatility) picks up.

Futures markets are mixed with DAX and Stoxx 50 trading slightly higher from yesterday’s close, whilst the Dow Jones, FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 trade slightly lower. European bourse pulled back from Friday’s highs on Monday during light trade, looking past the strong lead form Asia (which was responding to weak inflation data from the US on Friday). Asian equity markets were also mixed overnight with the majority trading in small ranges and handing back some of yesterday’s gains.

 

20230704forexmatrix

 

EUR/USD daily chart:

EUR/USD formed a 2-bar bullish reversal on Friday (bullish piercing line) thanks to softer US inflation and CPI expectations on Friday. The euro has continued to hold above the 50-day EMA on a closing basis and lower wicks suggests demand around 1.830/40.

However, whilst a potential bull-flag could be forming on the daily chart, implied volatility levels are low - which is in line with the time of year. So unless a fresh catalyst arrives, range-trading strategies may be preferably

EUR/GBP rose for a second week, although it was the third weekly candle with higher wicks (which accounted for the majority of the week’s range), to form inverted hammers. Ultimately, it is hard to say whether they’re bullish reversal or bearish continuation candles until we see a clear break of their highs or lows. Although price action on the daily chart appears to be a corrective rise, which could indicate a pending top and eventual break lower in line with its bearish daily trend.

GBP/USD formed a three-day bullish reversal (morning star reversal) on Friday although prices pulled back on Monday slightly. Whilst we see the potential for GBP/USD to revert to its bullish trend and head for 1.2800, we see the potential for another initial dip lower – and looking for evidence of support around the weekly pivot point / May high (1.2664/7) or volume cluster around 1.2575 before its next leg higher

 

20230704eurusdCI

 

 

WTI crude oil daily chart:

WTI crude oil failed to hold on to gains made yesterday, following news that Saudi Arabia will extend their production cap and Russia are to reduce output. A bearish hammer formed on the daily chart which respected the 50-day EMA as resistance. The fact that large speculators and managed funds have continued to increase their net-short exposure to oil in recent weeks continues to suggest rallies could be faded (sold short into), and any moves from OPEC member to cut supply is seen as more of a supporting feature in prices, but not enough to justify being aggressively long. Therefore, it may be preferably for traders to consider range-trading strategies and seek bearish opportunities around resistance levels or bullish setups around support. With prices meandering around $70, we may need to be patient to try and capture some mean reversion around the highs or lows between the $67 - $73 range on the daily chart, or refer to lower timeframes to try and capture smaller moves.

20230704wtiCI

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: European Open Trade Ideas WTI EUR/USD Dax FTSE

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest European Open articles

Research
DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 05:01 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 12, 2023 05:03 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      EUR/USD, USD/CAD Analysis: European open – 10th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 05:34 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 6, 2023 05:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.