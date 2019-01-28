European markets open lower despite positive signals from Asia

Though Asian markets were sending positive signals this morning after President Trump ended the longest government shutdown in US history over the weekend, European indexes started the week trending down.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 28, 2019 3:58 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Though Asian markets were sending positive signals this morning after President Trump ended the longest government shutdown in US history over the weekend, European indexes started the week trending down. Negative news from big industrials such Alstom and Siemens weighed on European indices and the FTSE wasn’t helped by the upcoming Brexit vote Tuesday. Among the top London risers however was Russian steel producer Evraz, up over 3%, after the US decided to lift sanctions on another Russian metals producer Rusal.

The US government shutdown was starting to cause serious concerns for some US businesses, particularly those that depend on US government contracts. It also blocked any planned IPOs as one of the agencies paralyzed by the closure was trading regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and other agencies now have three frantic weeks to catch up on lost time and to prepare to go into hibernation again when the three week respite granted by Trump expires.

Tech giant results to dominate US earnings this week

Wall Street is gearing up for the busiest reporting week of the quarter with 13 out of 30 companies in the DJIA index due to present their earnings. The limelight will be on the big ones: Facebook after it announced plans to integrate its Messenger with Instagram and WhatsApp, Amazon where founder Jeff Bezos’s private life has made more headlines recently than his business decisions, and Apple with its struggles to keep iPhone sales in China on the rise. Boeing, McDonalds, General Electric and Pfizer’s results will also be spread through the week. The numbers are generally expected to reflect the economic background in the country, which is at its strongest in years but threatening to slow down over the coming months.  

Brexit vote weighs on sterling

After a few relatively calm days Brexit is back centre stage ahead of a second parliamentary vote Tuesday. Although the PM will argue her best to the contrary, nothing much seems to have changed in the content of her Brexit proposal or in the political mood over the last few days other than calls to postpone the March 29 deadline. In Scotland concerns over the unresolved state of Brexit seem to have reached fever pitch as it called for a second referendum hoping to remain in the EU. The pound is continuing to be whipped by Brexit in both directions with the currency losing ground against both the dollar and euro this morning.

China slowdown remains in focus

In Asia, Chinese markets have one more week to go before the country grinds to a halt during China’s New Year. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will be closed for a week starting February 4. It will also grant investors temporary relief from concerns over the state of the country’s economy. Numbers Monday again confirmed that the local economy is continuing to slow down as industrial profits dropped for a second month in a row.
Related tags: Abe Apple Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
        Chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 19, 2023 09:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.