European markets mixed China closed

The FTSE opened the week’s trading on a higher note and moved above the 7,000 mark but European gauges declined amid losses among the financials and industrial companies. Asian markets were mixed with China closed for the rest of the week for Lunar New Year and South Korea on holiday Monday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 4, 2019 4:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE opened the week’s trading on a higher note and moved above the 7,000 mark but European gauges declined amid losses among the financials and industrial companies. Asian markets were mixed with China closed for the rest of the week for Lunar New Year and South Korea on holiday Monday.

Nissan pulls the plug on Sunderland production

Brexit’s eroding effect on British businesses became once more very blatant after Nissan decided against producing its X-trail sports utility vehicle in Sunderland and instead decided to base production in Japan. According to the company, the 7,000 jobs at the plant are safe for now but Nissan will not hire any new workers there.

A wider survey of British business by Deloitte published Monday sums it up: British business have become less inclined to take on financial risks because of concerns over hard Brexit and rising US protectionism, with the risk appetite falling to its lowest in almost 10 years.

Nissan’s decision is already spilling into other markets and is causing the pound to lose ground against the dollar, trading at $1.3052. In the meantime the PM has set up an “Alternative Arrangements Working Group” to try and renegotiate a Brexit deal with Brussels but this is increasingly too little too late as the country seems to be heading towards a  hard Brexit fast.

Airline stocks under pressure

Overcapacity among budget airlines is to blame for a decline in fares and in profits, according to Irish airline Ryanair, which reported a quarter loss this morning. In contrast to its last quarterly results season when Ryanair turned in solid profits despite a prolonged dispute with German and other continental airline crews, the company now expects to make a lower full year profit as winter fares are declining.  

Brexit remains high on the company’s list of concerns and as a precaution it has placed a restriction on shareholders in the case of hard Brexit which will ensure that it remains an EU-owned airline. Ryanair shares dropped 4.6% in early trade and EasyJet and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines followed with smaller losses.
Related tags: UK 100 Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.