European Market Open Will These Be The Last Lockdowns

European markets are expected to open higher today as optimism grows about a global economic recovery this year, underpinned by the rollout of vaccines and financial support continuing in the meantime.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
February 16, 2021 1:11 PM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

European Market Open: Will these be the last lockdowns?

  • The UK prime minister has said ‘we want this lockdown to be the last’, boosting confidence that restrictions will be eased for good over the coming months.
  • UK called to prioritise providing economic support rather than repairing public finances at its next budget, providing hope that financial support will continue.
  • Meanwhile, the new boss of the WTO has stressed the world must avoid vaccine nationalism to deliver a proper global economic recovery.
  • In forex, GBP/USD trades at its highest level in almost three years.
  • Oil prices continue to head higher as a cold snap in Texas, US, adds to supply issues.
  • The headline events in the economic calendar are flash estimates of GDP and employment in the EU and eurozone.


FTSE 100 to open higher

The FTSE 100 is set to open 0.4% higher this morning at 6789.3.


European markets struggle to open higher

The Euro STOXX Index is called to open 0.1% higher today at 3741.0.

France’s CAC 40 is set to open 0.1% higher at 5796.7.

Germany’s DAX is called to open slightly higher this morning at 14131.5.

Start trading the opportunities with indices today.


UK prime minister wants this lockdown to be the last

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has called for patience among the population and said that it was ‘no moment to relax’ after the country successfully vaccinated 15 million of the most vulnerable people, but said he hopes this lockdown is the last.

Johnson is set to outline a roadmap to exiting lockdown next Monday, which is expected to start with schools reopening on March 8 and followed by a gradual easing of other rules.

Johnson said ‘we want this lockdown to be the last and we want progress to be cautious but also irreversible’. However, he also said there was ‘no cast iron guarantee’ that he wouldn’t have to plunge the country into further restrictions in the future.


Can rapid flow tests allow UK leisure and hospitality to reopen?

The rollout of the vaccination programme combined with rapid lateral flow tests could provide a path for cinemas, nightclubs and other social venues to reopen, the prime minister said.

Johnson said the tests could be by ‘those parts of the economy we couldn't get open last year’. That, combined with vaccines, will ‘probably be the route forward’. One area that could be left out is major public events, like festivals, after a government spokesperson said there is a ‘long way to go before we can get people back at big events safely’.


IFS stresses continued economic supports is more vital than repairing public finances

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak should prioritise providing continued economic support when he releases his budget next month rather than try to fix the public purse that has been ravaged during the pandemic, a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Citi Research said.

The report said lower-income households were particularly at risk, especially if the furlough scheme is not extended past April, and that an end to the scheme could contribute toward a spike in unemployment. The report suggested the furlough scheme and other support packages are extended and gradually phased out.

It also said the wealthier were well-placed to help sort out public finances as they had accumulated £125 billion in savings during the pandemic, but also warned against any major tax hikes in the near-term.  


Deliveroo IPO to happen in March

Deliveroo is thought to be preparing for a blockbuster stock listing next month and is targeting a valuation of up to £7.5 billion, according to Sky News.

The company is expected to announce its intention to float on March 8, although this is not a firm date, with shares set to be trading weeks later.


New WTO boss says vaccine nationalism must be avoided

The new head of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said ‘a phenomenon where rich countries are vaccinating their populations and poor countries have to wait’ must be avoided as it could delay any hopes of a global recovery.

‘The nature of the pandemic and the mutation of many variants makes this such that no one country can feel safe until every country has taken precautions to vaccinate its population,’ she said.

Okonjo-Iweala said one way around this could be to allow licenses to be issued so vaccines can be produced by other companies, ‘so that you can have adequate supplies while still making sure that intellectual property issues are taken care of.’ This has already happened for the AstraZeneca jab, which has been licensed out to the Serum Institute of India.


French unemployment falls in fourth quarter of 2020

France’s unemployment rate fell to 8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 9.1% in the third, the latest data from INSEE showed.

The data showed there had been an increase in hiring during the period but that the figures had been skewed by the country’s second national lockdown between October 30 and November 15. INSEE said the lockdown meant less people were classified as unemployed than the previous quarter because they were unable to look for work.

President Emmanuel Macron has a target to get unemployment down to below 7% by the time his term ends in 2022, having inherited an unemployment rate of 9.5% when he was elected.


Forex: GBP/USD at highest level in almost three years

The fact the UK is starting to pull ahead in the vaccine race is being reflected in forex markets, with the pound finding support as markets prepare for the economy to start reopening next month. Meanwhile, the dollar continued to suffer weakness as markets try to figure out whether the US will be ahead or behind in the race to vaccinate everyone and get the economy back up and running.

GBP/USD was up 0.2% this morning at 1.39254, marking its highest level since April 2018.

EUR/GBP was broadly flat in early trade at 0.87162.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD was up 0.1% at 1.21383.

Market analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of EUR/USD ahead of GDP data and ZEW German sentiment data here

Start trading the opportunities in the forex market today.


Commodities: US cold snap and tensions in Middle East boost oil prices

Oil prices have continued to push higher after a wave of cold weather hit wells and refineries in Texas, the largest-producing state in the US, prompting further concerns about supply.

That builds on other supply issues stemming from tensions in the Middle East. Reports suggest fighting forces in Yemen being led by Saudi Arabia intercepted a drone controlled by the Houthis that are aligned with Iran. Since then, the Houthi group said it used drones to strike airports in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producing nation.  

Brent was trading 0.3% higher this morning at $63.34 a barrel, while WTI followed 0.3% higher at $60.11.

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of WTI crude oil as it appears in overbought territory here

Start trading the volatility in oil prices today.

Gold traded 0.3% higher in early trade this morning at $1823 per ounce, while silver was also up 0.3% at $27.67.

Start trading gold and other precious metals today.


Economic calendar: key events to watch out for today

The economic calendar kicks off at 1000 GMT today, when the eurozone’s GDP figures will be released alongside preliminary employment figures and the ZEW economic sentiment survey. Following the Eurogroup meeting yesterday, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council, the main decision-making body of the Council of the EU, will be holding an all-day meeting today.

The US Federal Reserve’s Michelle Bowman is due to make a speech at 1610 GMT.

There is Australia’s Westpac leading index at 2330 GMT and at 2350GMT Japan will release imports, exports and trade balance data.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.




Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.