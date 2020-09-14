European industrial production in sight
Later this morning, the European Commission will report July industrial production. It will be expected at +4.2% on month, vs +9.1% the previous month. On a yearly basis, it is expected at -8.2%, vs -12.3% in June.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains on the upside and stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above horizontal support at 1.1700. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at horizontal resistance and overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
