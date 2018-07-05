European car share relief set to slide

Thursday’s relief rally in European auto shares will hit the skids as the wider trade picture continues to drag.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2018 6:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Thursday’s relief rally in European auto shares will hit the skids as the wider trade picture continues to drag.

Washington in the driving seat

The two dozen EU, U.S. and Asian automobile stocks we monitor have lost a total of $139bn so far in 2018. The sum underlines investor concerns that go far deeper than the direct impact of new tariffs. In turn, that order of value destruction also eyes Washington’s ‘changeable’ administration. Reports suggest the White House could suspend a threatened 20% tariff on EU car imports in exchange for concessions. However, the probability of further twists could be as high a 50%, judging by recent Presidential flip-flops.

Daimler hit hardest

In Europe, souring trade relations mean Daimler should continue to see the most share price pressure after lagging both DAX benchmark and European car and truck stocks this year. In dollar terms, Daimler has also lost the most market value on our watch list. Even after a 4% share price jump on Thursday, the Stuttgart group is worth $20bn less in 2018. That capital loss easily outstrips value that investors in China’s GAC and Great Wall Motors have seen go up in smoke, despite their shares sliding 40%-46% this year.

Daimler’s double duty

Some of Daimler’s hit is pegged on wider issues that pre-date tariff/trade angst, but which could now be exacerbated. These include forecast downgrades and a double whammy of new duties as Daimler imports both into China from the U.S. and into the U.S. from Europe. Additionally, rival exporters to China from Europe benefit from Beijing’s new 15% duty on more units than Daimler. It was cut from 25% in May. China subsequently raised tariffs on U.S. car imports to 40%. Just beforehand, Daimler slashed prices for U.S.-made Mercedes in China. As well, Daimler’s 5.5% net debt to core earnings ratio means higher leverage than BMW, VW, Fiat and Peugeot. A tax and financing cost disadvantage to arch-competitor VW extends Daimler’s discount.

Tariff brakes

Even if reported indications prevail though, the U.S.’s 25% hike on aluminium and steel duties will soon begin to dent all European carmakers. Furthermore, any escalation or persistence of trade headwinds keeps global manufacturers, including Europe’s car industry, in the frame.


Related tags: China Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast unlikely to be altered by French elections
Today 02:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rise as inflation cools in line with forecasts
Yesterday 01:50 PM
Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
Yesterday 12:19 PM
Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
Yesterday 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
    china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
    USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 17, 2024 04:48 AM
      japan_05
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
        china_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Explainer: the PBOC USD/CNY fix and how it impacts FX markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 26, 2024 04:11 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.