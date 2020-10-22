Europe weaker on US stimulus disappointment and declining German morale

Deteriorating German consumer confidence is adding to the down beat mood in Europe. Consumer morale for November declined -3.1 worse than a downwardly revised -1.7 in October and the -2.8 expected. The worsening outlook in Europe’s largest economy comes as the number of covid cases in Germany hits a record high and as a report indicates that half of Europe’s small businesses risk bankruptcy within a year. Whilst the EUR is holding its ground the DAX is leading the charge southwards.

Looking ahead the UK & Eurozone economic calendar is sparse. Attention will shift to the US jobless claims, which are expected to show only a very slight improvement from last week’s unexpected surge.

Later President Trump and Joe Biden will battle it out in another live debate.



