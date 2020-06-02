For now, investors are content focusing on the longer-term prospects of easing lockdown measures across the globe and the economic recovery. Data from China at the start of the week buoyed sentiment that a recovery was underway. Manufacturing data in the UK and the US also showed contractions in the sectors to be slowing, a trend which is expected to continue into this month.

Brexit in focus

Heading into the London open, the Pound is easing back from a monthly high versus the US Dollar reached in the previous session. Brexit rumours drove sterling higher with suggestions swirling that the UK could offer to compromise on UK fisheries and level playing field trade rules, if the EU agrees to back off from its maximise demands. With the last round of Brexit talks before the key June summit kicking off today, sterling could be in for a volatile week.

The reality is that a no trade deal Brexit is very much on the table, as the UK is hurtling towards the end of the transition period without a free trade deal in place, spelling turmoil for businesses. The timing, with the coronavirus crisis couldn’t be worse. The last thing the UK needs will be trade barriers and a reduction in productivity as the economy attempts to recover from the damage that coronavirus crisis brought with it.

GBP/USD Chart