Europe Opens Mixed On China Optimism and Covid Concerns

Looking ahead US stimulus negotiations will remain in focus. Negotiations for a broader package have slowed although a lighter programme is still being discussed. Any headlines regarding stimulus negotiations between Democrats and Republicans will drive the markets given the bare economic calendar.

Brexit deadline looms

Brexit will be in focus across the week ahead of the 15th October self-imposed deadline set by Boris Johnson. Whilst both the EU and the UK agreed that the latest talks saw progress, significant differences still remain particularly over fishing, an industry which represents just 1% of the UK economy but represents something much larger politically. If a bare bones deal is not outlined by Friday, the British government has aid it will walk away from negotiations. With GBPUSD trading over $1.30 the assumption in the market is that a very basic trade dal outline will be in place. Should the UK leave the negotiating table, the FTSE250, a more domestic focused index, could come under heavy pressure,

FTSE Chart



