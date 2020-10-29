Europe Opens Mixed Ahead of ECB and US Q3 GDP

European stocks are heading out of the blocks in a mixed fashion after yesterday’s bloodshed and ahead of the ECB and US Q3 GDP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 29, 2020 3:14 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European stocks are heading out of the blocks in a mixed fashion after yesterday’s bloodshed. Whilst Asian stocks fell overnight the fall was more contained than Wall Street & Europe’s sharp declines as Asia’s more upbeat outlook soothed investor fears. 


Quite simply Asian nation broadly managed to bring covid under control with the first wave. A second wave hasn’t struck like it has in Europe and the US. Consequently, the economic outlook in Asia is more upbeat. There could be some softness surrounding exports, but domestic demand is expected to remain robust.
European bourses & Wall Street took a hammering as covid cases spiked and national lockdowns were announced for the Eurozone’s largest economies, Germany & France. The question is whether the US will follow suit as cases continue to surge stateside. 

Fear gauge jumps
The volatility index, also known as the fear index, jumped on Wednesday to its highest level since June suggesting that the markets could be in for another wild ride as the second wave of covid takes grip, before the economies have even fully recovered from the first wave.
ECB - not if when?
Attention will now turn towards the ECB’s monetary policy announcement. With covid cases on the rise and the PMIs showing business activity in contraction the ECB are expected to add more to support the economy. The question now is not if but when. December had been earmarked by the market for additional stimulus. The big question is whether the new national lockdown announcements will prompt the ECB to take pre-emptive action today. The Euro has been skidding lower across the week in anticipation of a dovish meeting.
Ahead of the ECB announcement, investors will look towards German unemployment and Eurozone consumer confidence data.

US Q3 GDP
US GDP for the third quarter is expected to show 31%, after contracting -31.4% on an annual basis in Q2. This would be a record breaking rebound after a record-breaking contraction. However, this does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that the economy is back to where it started. Let’s not forget that 50% of 100, is significantly larger than 50% of 50. The US is expected to see a 3% gap between Q2 & 3 which sounds small but equates to the worst of the 2007 -9 recession.

What this data will prove is that the US is in desperate need of additional stimulus. However, any new rescue package looks unlikely prior to the election.
Looking ahead earnings from some of the world’s largest companies such as Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook are due to report.  

FTSE Chart

FTSE trades below 50, 100 and 200 SMA on daily chart and below its descending trendline in place since early June – a bearish chart. Horizontal support held at 5530 (16th April swing low). A breakthrough here could open the door to 5330 (low 1st April). 
On the flipside, resistance can be seen at 5875, (26th Oct).



Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

wall_street_view
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
By:
David Scutt
July 10, 2024 11:55 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 4, 2024 11:00 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 19, 2024 12:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 11, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.