Europe Mixed As Trump Leaves Hospital German Factory Orders Jump

European bourses are seeing a mixed start on the open as the upbeat mood spills over from the US into Asia and fades into Europe

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 6, 2020 1:40 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are seeing a mixed start on the open as the upbeat mood spills over from the US into Asia and fades into Europe. Markets are trading positively as investors track stimulus developments and President Trump’s health along with upbeat German Factory orders. 

US President Trump has left the Walter Reed Medical Centre and is back in the White house, much to the relief of the markets. The President is planning on participating in the next Presidential debate on 15th October, narrowing some of the uncertainties surrounding these elections which had notched up when Trump fell ill. The losses that the equity indices experienced on Friday have been recovered, and some more. Asian stocks are trading at a two-week high.

US Stimulus Coming?
In addition to Trump’s health, the markets attention is also firmly on the prospects of additional US stimulus. US Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continue talks towards a deal. Any signs that more stimulus coming will boost risk appetite lifting riskier assets such as stocks whilst dragging on the US Dollar. 
With the US elections a month away – which in market terms is a long time, the investors are almost more preoccupied with the prospects of additional stimulus right now, than who could be taking the keys to the White House. This is particularly the case given that previous support has expired. 

German Factory Orders Smashed Forecasts
Adding to the upbeat mood German factory orders jumped 4.5% MoM in August, up from 2.8% in July and smashing expectations of 2.6% gains. The strong data comes following impressive German retail sales in the previous week and falling unemployment, raising optimism surrounding the economic recovery in the Eurozone’s largest economy. 
The economic calendar is relative quiet across the session. Brexit headlines and a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde could drive the somewhat subdued FX markets.

Oil Extends Gains
After a 5% rally in the previous session, oil is extending those gains for a a second straight session, clawing back losses from the end of last week when Trump fell ill. Oil is being supported by Trump’s return to the White House, the prospects of additional stimulus to counter the impact of the pandemic and as another storm threatens the Gulf of Mexico. An expanding strike in Norway which has so far resulted in the temporary closure of 6 offshore oil and gas fields has also helped buoy prices. Demand sentiment is supported by the prospect of a deal whilst supply side factors are tightening keeping oil elevated.

Dax Chart


Related tags: Dax

Latest market news

View more
US dollar remains on backfoot, GBP/USD to retest March highs?
Today 12:26 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
July 6, 2024 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
July 6, 2024 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 4, 2024 03:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 3, 2024 08:27 AM
      germany_09
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 26, 2024 08:38 AM
        germany_03
        DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 24, 2024 10:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.