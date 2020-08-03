Europe Looks To Mixed Start Despite Encouraging Chinese Manufacturing Data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 3, 2020 12:42 PM
0 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses look set to open at the start of the new month in a mixed fashion amid rising coronavirus concerns, simmering US – China tensions and ahead of the manufacturing PMI data.

Coronavirus infections are picking up in some US states, the state of Victoria in Australia declared a state of emergency and tightened lockdown restrictions. The UK has also seen localised lockdowns put into place in parts of Manchester, Lancaster and Yorkshire as transmission rates increase.

Concerns that the economic rebound is starting to stall as coronavirus cases rise and restrictions are tightened in some regions is weighing on demand for equities offsetting encouraging Chinese manufacturing data.

China’s recovery gathers momentum
Chinese manufacturing PMI data is bringing some optimism to the table, pointing to the economic recovery gaining momentum. The Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI showed that China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July as domestic demand continued to improve after the coronavirus crisis. However, employment and export orders remained weak, with export orders falling for a 7th straight month as overseas demand is yet to pick up.

The PMI rose to 52.8 in July, up from June’s 51.2 and well ahead of expectations of 51.3, where the level 50 separates expansion from contraction. The upbeat data adds to mounting evidence that the economic recovery in China is getting back on track faster than expected.

Attention will now turn to manufacturing PMI data from UK, Europe. The data is expected to confirm preliminary readings of 53.6 and 51.1 respectively.

Not just Tik Tok
Rising US – China tensions are posing another threat to sentiment after President Trump hinted to a widening of measures against Chinese owned software which is deemed to pose a threat to national security. So far Tik Tok is in the firing line, however recent comments from the White House suggest an expansion in targets beyond the video sharing app; a move which will continue to stir tensions between the world’s two largest economies. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Today 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Today 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Today 01:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Today 12:10 PM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
Today 11:30 AM
Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
Today 07:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:09 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices fall for 4th successive month – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 7, 2023 07:16 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 07:14 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.