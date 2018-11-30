Europe joins China on the defensive ahead of G20

Sliding car stocks and heavy mining shares return the theme that’s orbited European markets all year back into focus as the G20 summit looms large.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 30, 2018 9:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Sliding car stocks and heavy mining shares return the theme that’s orbited European markets all year back into focus as the G20 summit looms large.

European shares in defensive posture

STOXX’s cars and parts sector sell-off has quickened to a 2% fall in the home straight of the week. The steadier 0.7% retreat of metal and mining shares also reveals key defensive positioning ahead of the weekend. Both European industries have huge exposure to China. A news report this week also underlined that the former could still yet be targeted for higher tariffs. The region’s key Auto & Parts gauge is down around 23% this year. That’s around three percentage points better than the most challenged equity group of all, banks.  In effect, the Auto & Parts slump is the discount applied to an informal agreement during the summer between U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for a pause in tariffs. The implication is that the sector could fall further in the coming months.

Autos de-rated

Supply chain anxiety is embedded in the car industry’s rating too. A ratio of European car and parts makers’ shares against earnings forecast in the next 12 months is down 8% since 2017 to a sluggish 6.6. The concentration of such shares in Germany’s DAX helps explain why that market is even narrowly underperforming Italy’s FTSE MIB this year. They are the weakest large continental indices, down 13% and 12% respectively. Europe’s aggregate gauge, STOXX is down 8.5%. It too could head lower into the year end.

‘Ceasefire’ may help just a bit

Arrangements for the most crucial G20 discussions point to low expectations, so the best possible outcome is that the U.S. and China can agree a ‘ceasefire’ and arrange more talks before Washington goes ahead with another set of tariffs pencilled in for January. As such, uncertainty will remain on Monday, regardless of what happens over the weekend. Relief for tariff-sensitive shares and consequently across European stock markets as a whole is therefore likely to be fleeting.

Asian markets most optimistic

No global market will be spared a revival of volatility if G20 talks prove hollow, but we continue to expect regions with most at stake to be hit harder. With the Asia-Pacific region outperforming since markets generally bottomed on 29th October, it looks like G20 disappointment could be most magnified there. China’s key CSI300 has managed to keep hold of a solid 3% return despite marked volatility. A rise or fall of at least 4% in reaction to G20 events is likely, looking at CSI300’s performance in volatile sessions since the end of October. In contrast to Asia Pacific markets, we perceive European indices to have maintained a clear discount in anticipation of a negative outcome. If, at worst, presidents Trump and Xi have an acrimonious and unproductive meeting, little would have changed in the outlook for trade. We’d therefore expect European shares to stabilise more quickly. Volatility spikes in U.S. stock markets would also likely be short-lived. Wall Street’s  catch-down with regions elsewhere would then continue into year end.

Related tags: Shares market Trump Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.