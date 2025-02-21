Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500

EUR/USD sellers have had an open door to drive towards parity in 2025 but they’ve continually failed to take advantage, begging the question as to whether bullish reversals may soon show.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Saturday 5:39 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD battled the 1.0500 psychological level as the pair opened on Monday with resistance at the level and then found resistance there again on Thursday.
  • The tariff topic continues to dominate and the fear of auto tariffs from the U.S. has helped to keep support in-play for USD at the 106.61 level and that’s equated to resistance in EUR/USD around 1.0500.
  • The big takeaway right now for EUR/USD is deductive, where sellers have continually had an open door to take the pair down to fresh lows in February but have continually failed to do so. Bulls haven’t exactly taken away with matters as resistance holds around 1.0500, but that lack of bearish drive could soon lead to breakout potential in the pair.
  • I’ll be looking into both EUR/USD and the U.S. Dollar in-depth in the Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join. Click here for registration information.

 

 

The 1.0500 level has been a tricky spot so far for EUR/USD traders in 2025. The pair fell from that price on December 18th, the day of the last FOMC rate cut, and it was back in-play in late January as it helped to form an evening star pattern. That evening star held the highs until last Friday, when 1.0500 was back in the picture as resistance.

Between those two occurrences was a sell-off in the pair that was largely pushed by the threat of tariffs. Trump had announced in early-February that tariffs would be coming to Europe ‘pretty soon.’ And in the first week of the month he warned of reciprocal tariffs, which was largely implying a focus on European products. That threat of reciprocal tariffs helped EUR/USD to hold resistance at a confluent spot of Fibonacci levels, but the pullback from that resistance showed another higher-low, with buyers taking over a week later when details of the reciprocal tariffs actually hit the headlines.

While reciprocal tariffs could have a large impact on Europe, the fact that they were announced for an April 1st implementation date led many to think that it’s more of a negotiation tactic than an actual threat. The pair broke-out above the 1.0400 resistance as reciprocal tariffs were announced and that’s what helped to drive that 1.0500 test; the pullback of which held support at prior resistance on Wednesday of this week at the same 1.0400 handle.

I had talked about this setup in the Tuesday webinar and as I shared then, the 1.0400 area has held a higher-low with price pushing right back up to the 1.0500 handle. 

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-21 131528 

 

From the weekly chart we can see the importance of that 1.0500 level, which has held the highs in the pair since mid-December, the week of the FOMC rate decision. But more recently it’s the higher-lows that have printed, with prices holding above the 1.0200 inflection in January, even as tariff threats were getting priced-in earlier in February. This retains breakout potential in the pair and if bulls can grind above the 1.0500 handle, the next major level is the 1.0611 Fibonacci level that had set the highs in early-December, on the day of the NFP release.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

 Screenshot 2025-02-21 131505Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

 

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD battled the 1.0500 psychological level as the pair opened on Monday with resistance at the level and then found resistance there again on Thursday.
  • The tariff topic continues to dominate and the fear of auto tariffs from the U.S. has helped to keep support in-play for USD at the 106.61 level and that’s equated to resistance in EUR/USD around 1.0500.
  • The big takeaway right now for EUR/USD is deductive, where sellers have continually had an open door to take the pair down to fresh lows in February but have continually failed to do so. Bulls haven’t exactly taken away with matters as resistance holds around 1.0500, but that lack of bearish drive could soon lead to breakout potential in the pair.
  • I’ll be looking into both EUR/USD and the U.S. Dollar in-depth in the Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join. Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

The 1.0500 level has been a tricky spot so far for EUR/USD traders in 2025. The pair fell from that price on December 18th, the day of the last FOMC rate cut, and it was back in-play in late January as it helped to form an evening star pattern. That evening star held the highs until last Friday, when 1.0500 was back in the picture as resistance.

Between those two occurrences was a sell-off in the pair that was largely pushed by the threat of tariffs. Trump had announced in early-February that tariffs would be coming to Europe ‘pretty soon.’ And in the first week of the month he warned of reciprocal tariffs, which was largely implying a focus on European products. That threat of reciprocal tariffs helped EUR/USD to hold resistance at a confluent spot of Fibonacci levels, but the pullback from that resistance showed another higher-low, with buyers taking over a week later when details of the reciprocal tariffs actually hit the headlines.

While reciprocal tariffs could have a large impact on Europe, the fact that they were announced for an April 1st implementation date led many to think that it’s more of a negotiation tactic than an actual threat. The pair broke-out above the 1.0400 resistance as reciprocal tariffs were announced and that’s what helped to drive that 1.0500 test; the pullback of which held support at prior resistance on Wednesday of this week at the same 1.0400 handle.

I had talked about this setup in the Tuesday webinar and as I shared then, the 1.0400 area has held a higher-low with price pushing right back up to the 1.0500 handle. 

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-21 131528 

 

From the weekly chart we can see the importance of that 1.0500 level, which has held the highs in the pair since mid-December, the week of the FOMC rate decision. But more recently it’s the higher-lows that have printed, with prices holding above the 1.0200 inflection in January, even as tariff threats were getting priced-in earlier in February. This retains breakout potential in the pair and if bulls can grind above the 1.0500 handle, the next major level is the 1.0611 Fibonacci level that had set the highs in early-December, on the day of the NFP release.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

 Screenshot 2025-02-21 131505Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD James Stanley

Latest market news

View more
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Today 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Today 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Today 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Today 04:16 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
Today 12:29 PM
GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
Today 09:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.