Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential

Euro rallied nearly 3% off the yearly lows with the bulls threatening a larger offensive into the yearly close. Battle lines drawn on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
December 8, 2024 2:00 PM
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro rebounds off downtrend support- recovery approaching key resistance pivot
  • EUR/USD immediate focus is on weekly range break- US CPI, ECB rate decision on tap
  • Resistance 1.0670-1.0718 (key), 1.0777, 1.0877- Support 1.0420, 1.0352 (key), 1.02

Euro was off fractionally this week with EUR/USD defending a rebound off yearly trend support. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the focus into December is on this recovery with the bulls eyeing a critical pivot zone just higher. Battle lines drawn on the Euro weekly technical chart.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart-EUR USD Weekly-Euro v US Dollar Trade Outlook-EURUSD Technical Forecast-12-6-2024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Technical Forecast we noted that, “A three-week plunge takes EUR/USD into downtrend support and a major pivot zone- risk for downside exhaustion / price inflection here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of Euro short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to 1.0670 IF price is heading for a break lower with a closer below 1.0352 needed to fuel the next leg of the decline.” EUR/USD rallied nearly 2.9% off those lows and the focus remains on a possible test of the September downtrend.  

Weekly resistance now stands at 1.0670-1.0719- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range and the November high-week close (HWC). Note that the median-line converges on this zone into the close of the year and a breach / close above would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month / a larger trend reversal is underway. Subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the February low-week close (LWC) at 1.0777 with broader bearish invalidation at the 61.8% retracement at 1.0877.

Initial weekly support now rests with the yearly close-low at 1.0420 backed again by the 2016 low at 1.0352. A break / weekly close below this threshold is needed to mark downtrend resumption towards the lower parallel / 61.8% retracement at the 1.02-handle- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: A rebound off downtrend support now threatens a test of trend resistance just higher. From a trading standpoint, the threat remains for a larger rebound while above 1.0420- look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1.0670 IF reached (risk for a lager reaction there). For now, the immediate focus is on a breakout of this week’s range.

Keep in mind we have key US inflation data and the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on tap next week (25basis point cut is expected). Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Euro Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

Eurozone US Economic CalendarEURUSD Data ReleasesEuro US Dollar Event RiskEUR USD Trade Outlook12620 

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD EUR/USD Weekly Outlook Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
By:
David Song
December 9, 2024 08:30 PM
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 8, 2024 03:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 5, 2024 04:25 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 3, 2024 02:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.