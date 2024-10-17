Euro Mauled by USD Strength as ECB Cuts Rates Again

EUR/USD is red for the 14th day of the past 15, showing a stark change-of-pace to last month’s rate cut rally in the pair.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
October 18, 2024 2:00 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

 

Euro, USD, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • It was another breakdown in EUR/USD this morning and as of right now, the currency has sold off for 14 of the past 15 days.
  • Last month’s ECB rate cut brought a rally to the pair, with EUR/USD eventually moving back up to 1.1200. But that’s where bulls were stalled and after a long-term resistance level came into play in late-September, sellers have taken over in a very big way.
  • Not to be lost in the shuffle, but this morning’s initial breakdown in the pair did not hit on the rate cut announcement but the US retail sales report that was issued at 8:30 AM ET. The move did extend after the start of Lagarde’s presser, but the dominant driver here has been the pricing-in of expected divergence between Europe and the US.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD continues the drop and that’s been a consistent feature of Q4 trade, so far. The pair is now working on its 14th red day of the past 15 and this morning has seen a fast run from sellers as EUR/USD is now showing oversold conditions on the daily chart. The last time that happened was back in April, just as the pair was setting its current 2024 low.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 101724 2Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Stark Change-of-Pace

 

When the ECB cut rates last month, the pair put in a ‘rate cut rally,’ eventually rising back to the same 1.1200 resistance that had held the highs in late-August.

This morning’s reaction is obviously different, and the big question is ‘why.’

The primary difference at this point is the dominant trend. In Q3, the US Dollar was extremely weak for the first two months of the quarter until the move started to stall in September. And even with the Fed kicking off a rate cut cycle, USD bears just spun their wheels, forming a falling wedge formation as RSI divergence built.

And so far in Q4 US data has been pretty strong, echoed again this morning with a strong US retail sales report. This brings question to all the rate cuts that the market has priced-in as we’ve now seen a stronger-than-expected NFP report, above-expected CPI print and now a really strong showing in US retail sales.

Meanwhile in Europe, there’s worry about the jobs market, which isn’t even the ECB’s mandate as they’re a single mandate central bank. But given Lagarde’s prior incorporate of climate change as a policy parameter it should come as no surprise that the bank has widened their responsibility.

If we look at Core CPI in Europe, however, it illustrates similar stall that was showing in core inflation in the US ahead of the Fed’s ‘jumbo rate cut.’

The Eurozone Core CPI print released in May was 2.7%. And the Eurozone Core CPI print released this morning was also at 2.7%. And during the summer, that data point had popped up to 2.9% so the question of falling inflation remains a conundrum for the bloc but that hasn’t stopped the ECB from nudging rates lower.

 

EUR/USD Strategy

 

For the matter of shorter-term strategy, the challenge remains clear: The trend remains decisive and one-sided yet adding exposure after such a run, with oversold readings showing on a variety of time frames, can be seen as trying to chase a falling knife. That also doesn’t mean that catching a falling knife is a wise idea as something moving down drastically is not in-and-of-itself a cogent trading strategy.

Bounces so far have been treated aggressively by sellers with this week seeing resistance at prior support of the 1.0900 handle. And last week, the same happened around 1.1000 with sellers holding the low just 2.7 pips inside of the big figure; after which the same happened at 1.0950.

Perhaps the more attractive scenario is to look for some element of profit taking to come in ahead of the weekly close, at which point another point of possible lower-high resistance may allow for short-side entry.

There’s a Fibonacci level plotted at 1.0862 that had initially showed as support this morning. If bears remain very aggressive, that could be a point of interest. If we do see larger-scale profit taking, the look for resistance can simply cast higher, towards the 1.0900 or 1.0943-1.0960 levels that have already shown some element of reaction.

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour 101724 2Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Euro EUR EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.