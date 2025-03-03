Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut

EUR/USD may stage further attempts to test the January high (1.0533) ahead of the ECB interest rate decision as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 5:00 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD may stage further attempts to test the January high (1.0533) ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut

EUR/USD retraces the decline from the February high (1.0529) as the Euro Area Consumer Price Index (CPI) points to sticky inflation, with the headline reading printing at 2.4% in February versus forecasts for a 2.3% reading.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

It remains to be seen if the ECB will respond to the data print as the Governing Council argues that ‘most measures of underlying inflation suggest that inflation will settle at around our target on a sustained basis,’ and the rebound in EUR/USD may turn out to be temporary as the central bank is anticipated to further unwind its restrictive policy.

Euro Area Economic Calendar

Euro Economic Calendar 03032025

The ECB is expected to deliver another 25bp rate-cut in March as the ‘risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside,’ and the updates coming out of the central bank may drag on the Euro should President Christine Lagarde and Co. keep the door open to implement lower interest rates.

With that said, EUR/USD may track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0391) as it continues to trade within last month’s range, but the exchange rate may establish a new trend should it push above the January high (1.0533).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 03032025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows following the failed attempt to close below 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), with a breach above the January high (1.0533) opening up the 1.0580 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the December high (1.0630), but lack of momentum to hold above the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone may keep EUR/USD within the January range.
  • Need a close below 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to bring the February low (1.0211) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the January low (1.0178).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE

AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: EUR/USD ECB Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Bullish Continuation
Today 04:52 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but can gold miners finally catch up?
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:26 AM
EURUSD Bitcoin Outlook: Rebounds Ahead of Trade Wars
Today 09:05 AM
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Bullish Rebound in Play After February Selloff
Today 05:06 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Bullish exposure to yen hits record high - COT report
Today 03:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

EU_UK_Flags
EURUSD Bitcoin Outlook: Rebounds Ahead of Trade Wars
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:05 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 1, 2025 11:00 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 28, 2025 02:48 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 28, 2025 09:36 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.