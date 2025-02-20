Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs

EUR/USD is poised for a potential breakout if PMIs come in better-than-expected; in that scenario, a quick continuation toward the key 1.0600 level is likely.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Friday 5:01 AM
banks_03
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • Europe has been put in the passenger seat when it comes to peace negotiations in Ukraine, an underappreciated geopolitical risk to EUR/USD.
  • Traders will get their first look at Eurozone PMIs for February tomorrow, providing a timely update on the current economic situation on the continent.
  • EUR/USD is poised for a potential breakout if PMIs come in better-than-expected; in that scenario, a quick continuation toward the key 1.0600 level is likely.

If you want to sound smart as a trader or market analyst, you can always cite “geopolitical flare-ups” as an underappreciated risk and you’ll sound smart. In the current environment however, some of Europe’s biggest geopolitical fears are coming to the fore.

In addition to the US President Trump’s threat of “reciprocal tariffs” on the continent and the associated risk of a trade war with the US, Europe has been put in the passenger seat when it comes to peace negotiations in Ukraine. The Trump Administration appears to be moving forward with bilateral negotiations directly with Russia, cutting Ukraine and other European stakeholders out of the equation entirely.

The situation in Ukraine will ultimately play out over the next several weeks, if not longer, but with key European stakeholders not even invited to the proverbial “room where it happens,” the situation is clearly trending against a particularly euro-favorable outcome.

Back to more traditional market drivers, traders will get their first look at Eurozone PMIs for February tomorrow. Last month’s readings showed a continued divergence between manufacturing (contracting at 46.6) and services (growing slightly at 51.3). An extension of that ongoing trend is expected again this month with traders anticipating the headline PMIs coming in at 48.5 and 51.5 for the manufacturing and service readings respectively.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

EURUSD_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_02202025

Source: StoneX, TradingView

As the chart above shows, EUR/USD has formed a near-term uptrend since the start of February, more on the back of broad-based US Dollar weakness than any particular strength in the euro. From a technical perspective, the pair is still consolidating within the 2+ month range between 1.0200 and 1.0530, but with the bullish momentum seemingly building, EUR/USD is poised for a potential breakout if PMIs come in better-than-expected; in that scenario, a quick continuation toward the key 1.0600 level is likely.

Meanwhile, if the situation in Ukraine continues to move in a Euro-negative (or even Euro-ambivalent) direction, EUR/USD may reverse lower to break its near-term bullish trend line and test the weekly low at 1.0400 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Russia Russia Ukraine conflict Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
Today 05:58 PM
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
Today 05:58 PM
USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
Today 05:44 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
Today 04:22 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
Today 04:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:41 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast: Euro eases on Trump’s tariffs threat but Ukraine optimism remains key driver
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:25 AM
        USD_candlestick
        US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
        By:
        David Song
        February 18, 2025 08:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.