EURNZD breaking up

As we wrote back in early August https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/nzdusd-the-perfect-storm/ the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a dovish surprise at its MPS meeting in early August from which the Kiwi dollar has been unable to recover. Recapturing the markets attention on the Kiwis downside potential, was the release last week of the ANZ Business Confidence data which fell to -50.3 in August, its lowest level since the darkest days of the Global Financial crisis in 2008.

While it is possible the slump in business confidence is a result of the new governments planned changes to labour laws, there is a danger that the fall in business confidence becomes entrenched. For a reminder of how important business confidence is to the New Zealand economy and to the RBNZ, look no further than new RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr’s comment at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium. When asked what the possible catalysts were for a near term interest rate cut in New Zealand he answered, “business confidence getting lower”.

The NZ rates market is now almost 50% priced for an interest rate cut by mid-2019 with no prospects of an interest rate hike priced until 2021. Of course, there are other factors at work driving the prospect of an interest rate cut including, tighter global liquidity, falling net migration (annual inflows are now over 10% below their highs) and subdued prices for New Zealand’s largest export, dairy products. The results of the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction is due out early tomorrow morning and given ongoing U.S. China trade tensions and a weaker Yuan, a meaningful bounce in dairy prices tomorrow appears unlikely.

This serves to reinforce our bearish view of the New Zealand Dollar. While the short NZDUSD idea mentioned in the article above continues to have appeal, so to does a long EURNZD position, for the reasons outlined above and for the technical reason outlined below.

As can be viewed on the daily chart below, after almost 9 months of sideways range trading between 1.7500 and 1.6500, EURNZD appears to have broken higher after reaching a high of 1.7613 this morning. This suggests EURNZD is the early part of an upswing, which targets a move towards 1.8000 and then possibly towards 1.8500 in the medium term.

As such, with a supportive marriage of macro and technical analysis, I favour going with the breakout and buying EURNZD at the current level of 1.7590, leaving room to add on a dip to 1.7520. I would suggest placing a stop loss 20 pips below the break out level at 1.7460 and aiming to lock in some profit on a move to 1.7850 and then 1.8000.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 8th of August 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: