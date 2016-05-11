eurjpy turning a corner 2661372016

The EUR/JPY may have formed a reversal pattern at around 121.70-122.00 area at the end of last week. Price action has been bullish since, with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2016 9:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The EUR/JPY may have formed a reversal pattern at around 121.70-122.00 area at the end of last week. Price action has been bullish since, with some key short-term resistance levels broken down. However, there has been no confirmation of the reversal yet as the major bearish trend lines are still intact and the daily moving averages are all still pointing lower. Nevertheless, the EUR/JPY’s levels are clearly defined which makes it technically-friendly to trade even with a short-term focus.

The EUR/JPY’s bearish momentum has evidently been waning recently as it repeatedly tested supply below the 121.70-122.00 area without much progress to the downside. Both the daily and week RSI momentum indicators meanwhile have been putting in higher highs, therefore forming positive divergence with price. The last attempt on Friday by the bears to push the EUR/JPY below this key area once again failed which saw price form a small hammer-like candle on its daily chart. The weekly chart formed a small doji candle. Then, there was good follow-through at the start of this week which saw the EUR/JPY break above a key short-term resistance in the 123.50-123.70 area, which was now being tested as support at the time of this writing.

In addition to the RSI making positive divergence and the waning bearish momentum of price, the weekly chart shows that the EUR/JPY may be in the process of forming a more significant long-term falling wedge pattern. This pattern can only be confirmed in hindsight of course, when its resistance trend breaks. So, at this stage, it is a potential scenario. One further bullish point about the weekly chart is the fact that the support trend of the wedge pattern has met price at around the key 122 area. This level also marks the convergence of the 50% retracement level of the entire 2012-2014 upswing with the 127.2% extension of the corrective up move from April to June 2015. This further boosts the prospects of a change in the trend here.

But as mentioned, the reversal has not been confirmed yet. As such, one should treat the latest bounce as a counter-trend rally for now, as similar bounces have failed in the past. In particular, traders should watch the key resistance levels shown on the daily chart closely as price could stall there on reload selling or buy-side profit-taking pressure. The first such level is around 123.70 where the 50-day moving average converges with previous support. The first of the two bearish trend line comes in between this level and the next major reference point at the 126.10/20 area.

The abovementioned long-term bullish scenario would become invalid however if the EUR/JPY were to break decisively below the support trend of the wedge pattern around 121.50. In this scenario, it would become anyone’s guess in terms of how far the EUR/JPY could fall further, though some key levels to watch then would include the psychological 120 handle, followed by the Fibonacci levels at 116.85 (161.8% extension of BC) and 115.40 (61.8% retracement of XA).

Meanwhile a bearish scenario in the short-term outlook would be a breakdown below the key 123.50/70 support region. Should this happen, a pullback towards the recent lows would then become likely.

16.05.11 eurjpy daily

16.05.11 eurjpy weekly

Related tags: EUR/JPY Forex trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/JPY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
February 10, 2024 09:00 AM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 18, 2023 07:58 PM
      japan_03
      Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      September 25, 2023 06:36 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 21, 2023 07:21 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.