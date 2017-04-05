eurjpy potential final push down towards major support 2690292017

Since our last analysis dated on 28 March 2017, the EUR/JPY had tumbled as expected and hit both the downside targets/supports of 119.10/118.90 and 118.30/19 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 5, 2017 6:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since our last analysis dated on 28 March 2017, the EUR/JPY had tumbled as expected and hit both the downside targets/supports of 119.10/118.90 and 118.30/19 (printed a low of 117.38 on 04 April 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous report.

Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements.

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/JPY

EURJPY_daily (05 Apr 2017)

EURJPY_1 hour (05 Apr 2017)(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The major support for the cross pair rests at the 117.05/116.80 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).
  • Since its 21 March 2017 minor swing high of 121.84, the cross pair has evolved within a short-term descending channel with its upper boundary acting as a resistance at 119.17 which also confluences with the former minor congestion swing low areas of 29 March/31 March 2017 (see hourly chart).
  • The lower boundary of short-term descending channel rests at 117.05 which also confluences with the major support zone of 117.05/116.80.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has not flashed any bullish divergence signal yet and remains bearish below its resistance. In addition, the longer-term daily RSI oscillator still has some room left before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • From yesterday’s low (04 April) of 117.38, the price action of the cross pair has started to evolve into a “bearish flag” (a bearish continuation pattern of its on-going minor degree down trend in place since 13 March 2017 high of 122.89). The upper limit of the aforementioned “bearish flag” stands at 118.66.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 118.66

Pivot (key resistance): 119.17

Support: 117.05/116.80 (major)

Next resistances: 119.76 & 120.40

Conclusion

The minor degree downtrend remains intact of EUR/JPY. Right now, it may see a push up first towards the “bearish flag” resistance at 118.66 with a maximum limit set at the 119.17 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential down leg materials to target the major support zone of 117.05/116.80.

On the other hand, a clearance above 119.17 is likely to negate the preferred bearish tone for a more pronounced corrective rebound towards the next resistances at 119.76 and 120.40.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.