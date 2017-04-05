Since our last analysis dated on 28 March 2017, the EUR/JPY had tumbled as expected and hit both the downside targets/supports of 119.10/118.90 and 118.30/19 (printed a low of 117.38 on 04 April 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous report.

Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements.

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/JPY

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The major support for the cross pair rests at the 117.05/116.80 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).

Since its 21 March 2017 minor swing high of 121.84, the cross pair has evolved within a short-term descending channel with its upper boundary acting as a resistance at 119.17 which also confluences with the former minor congestion swing low areas of 29 March/31 March 2017 (see hourly chart).

The lower boundary of short-term descending channel rests at 117.05 which also confluences with the major support zone of 117.05/116.80.

The hourly RSI oscillator has not flashed any bullish divergence signal yet and remains bearish below its resistance. In addition, the longer-term daily RSI oscillator still has some room left before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

From yesterday’s low (04 April) of 117.38, the price action of the cross pair has started to evolve into a “bearish flag” (a bearish continuation pattern of its on-going minor degree down trend in place since 13 March 2017 high of 122.89). The upper limit of the aforementioned “bearish flag” stands at 118.66.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 118.66

Pivot (key resistance): 119.17

Support: 117.05/116.80 (major)

Next resistances: 119.76 & 120.40

Conclusion

The minor degree downtrend remains intact of EUR/JPY. Right now, it may see a push up first towards the “bearish flag” resistance at 118.66 with a maximum limit set at the 119.17 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential down leg materials to target the major support zone of 117.05/116.80.

On the other hand, a clearance above 119.17 is likely to negate the preferred bearish tone for a more pronounced corrective rebound towards the next resistances at 119.76 and 120.40.

Charts are from eSignal

