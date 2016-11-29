eurjpy one to watch if risk aversion rises 2682462016

The euro has weakened against most currencies in recent times but has strengthened against the perceived safe-haven Japanese yen, due to the generally positive risk […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 29, 2016 11:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro has weakened against most currencies in recent times but has strengthened against the perceived safe-haven Japanese yen, due to the generally positive risk sentiment in the markets. But with the US stock markets ending their remarkable winning streak and the Italian referendum and OPEC meeting being among the key short-term risk events, the EUR/JPY could be the next domino to fall if investors’ attitude towards risky assets turns negative now.

In fact, the EUR/JPY has already retreated somewhat from key resistance and psychological level of 120.00 this week. As a result, the long-term bearish trend line has remained intact for the time being. However, the losses have so far been contained with the 200-day moving average at 118.60 providing decent support thus far today. Therefore, one can say that the EUR/JPY is stuck between a rock and a hard place. A move below the moving average would tip the balance in the favour of the sellers, while a break above 120.00 would be bullish. But with the RSI being near the ‘overbought’ threshold of 70, a short-term pullback here may actually be a healthy move as far as the recent bullish trend is concerned.

Within this 118.60-120.00 range an interesting area to watch is around 119.30-119.55, the distance between Monday’s open and low, which was taken out after Tuesday’s sell-off. If the trend is turning bearish then the sellers will need to defend this area today.

The recent break higher may mean that the EUR/JPY has found a long-term base and that a pullback here may just be that, a pullback inside a rising trend. So the bears need to proceed with the mentality of a sniper: one shot, one kill and lots of patience. There are lots of potential support levels to watch on the way down. Below the 200-day is the prior resistances at 118.40, followed by 117.15 and then at 116.35. The potential pullback could end at any one of these levels.

The bulls meanwhile will want to see the overbought conditions unwind either through price or time (more favourable). In any case, a potential break above 120.00 would probably mark the resumption of the upward trend, in which case the immediate focus will then turn to the next point of reference at 122.00: the last high prior to the down move in July.

16-11-29-eurjpy

Related tags: EUR/JPY Forex Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/JPY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
February 10, 2024 09:00 AM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 18, 2023 07:58 PM
      japan_03
      Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      September 25, 2023 06:36 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 21, 2023 07:21 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.