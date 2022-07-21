EUR/JPY in focus ahead of ECB decision

If the ECB delivers a 50 bp hike, this will further increase the disparity between Japan and Eurozone monetary policies, supporting the EUR/JPY.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 21, 2022 8:44 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Given the uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank will opt for a 25- or 50-basis point hike today, the euro should move sharply. Markets are currently pricing in 38bp of tightening for today, which is bang in the middle of 25 and 50bp hike. The chances of a larger hike have risen. Reports this week suggested a 50bp hike was being seriously considered by the Governing Council. The recent weakness of the euro also means the eurozone is importing more inflation than would be the case had the single currency been stronger. This will encourage the hawks to push for a 50 bp hike, but will they manage to encourage the doves to join them in a more aggressive move? The ECB rate decision is due at 13:15 BST (08:15 EDT) with the press conference taking place at 13:45 BST. You can read our full preview HERE.

 

EUR/JPY could target 145.00 if ECB is aggressive

While I think the ECB will raise rates by 50 bps today, I obviously cannot rule out the possibility of a dovish 25bp hike, which leaves the euro vulnerable to some correction. In any case, the EUR/USD may not receive much sustained support even in a 50bp hike scenario, thanks to a weak macro-outlook.

But against the yen, the single currency has the best chance of making some solid ground against.

Eur/JPY chart

 

The EUR/JPY remains our favourite euro pair for potential appreciation, given that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) again refused to deliver any hawkish surprises at its policy announcement overnight. The BOJ reiterated that economic growth is more important than yen weakness, which should keep the pressure on the currency in the weeks and months ahead, especially if sentiment across the financial markets stabilises further.

Thus, if the ECB were to deliver a 50 bp hike today, I would imagine the EUR/JPY would find renewed buying interest as the disparity between Japan and Eurozone monetary policies grow larger.

As a result, we could see the EJ break to a new yearly high above 144.25, possibly hitting 145.00 thereafter.

If, however, the ECB delivers a dovish surprise, then I would focus on looking for short setups emerging on the EUR/USD than EUR/JPY, given the ongoing dollar strength.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR/JPY

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:29 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:55 AM
      aus_05
      AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:19 AM
        channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
        USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 10:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.