eurjpy how low can eur go 2651932016

About a month ago, we looked at the daily chart of the EUR/JPY in the immediate aftermath of the European Central Bank press conference. As […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 24, 2016 12:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

About a month ago, we looked at the daily chart of the EUR/JPY in the immediate aftermath of the European Central Bank press conference. As a reminder, ECB President Mario Draghi delivered a bearish assessment on the Eurozone economy, saying the downside risks had increased since the start of the year and that inflation outlook was significantly lower due to the impact of renewed oil price drop. As a result, he said, the ECB will review and may reconsider its monetary policy stance in March.

Although the EUR/JPY initially fell sharply on that day, it then embarked on a sharp rally on profit-taking and as traders looked forward to the Bank of Japan policy meeting. The BOJ of course cut interest rates into the negative and this led to further gains for the EUR/JPY as the yen weakened. However the rally then stalled at 132.30 as equities turned volatile once more, increasing the demand for the safe haven yen, and as question marks were raised over the BOJ’s latest easing measures. Meanwhile, the euro weakened as traders prepared for the prospects of more QE from the ECB in March.

So, the EUR/JPY has maintained its bearish momentum and further losses look likely. It is interesting to note that the most recent rally ended at the top of the bearish channel, with price holding below the main moving averages. As the EUR/JPY has also broken below the key support area between 126.15 and 126.90, the path of least resistance is clearly to the downside.

But the EUR/JPY does appear to be severely oversold now and may be due for a short-term pullback especially around the 122.00 area. Should we get there, I would expect to see some sort of a short-covering bounce due to the sheer number of Fibonacci levels that converge there. As can be seen from the chart, the 50% retracement level of the entire 2012-2014 rally meets the 127.2% extension level of the large upswing from the 2015 low and the 161.8% extension of the upswing from January around this pivotal 122 area. The next potential support below 122 is the psychologically-important 120 handle.

At this stage, the short-term technical outlook will only turn bullish upon a potential break back above the aforementioned 126.15-126.90 resistance range. But the longer-term outlook will remain bearish while the EUR/JPY is contained inside the bearish channel.

16.02.23 eurjpy

Related tags: EUR/JPY Forex trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/JPY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
February 10, 2024 09:00 AM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 18, 2023 07:58 PM
      japan_03
      Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      September 25, 2023 06:36 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 21, 2023 07:21 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.