EUR/JPY (daily chart) has tentatively broken out above a triangle pattern consolidation that has been in place since May, establishing a 16-week high in the process. This triangle pattern represented a prolonged sideways consolidation that interrupted a steep bullish trend which had previously been in place since the July 2012 lows around 94.00. Having just broken out above the triangle, the price has come close to approaching key resistance at the 133.80 level, which represents the 3+ year high that was established in late May. In the event of a further breakout above the 133.80 resistance level, a continuation of the noted uptrend since July 2012 will have been confirmed, with further upside objectives around the 136.00 and then 138.70 resistance levels.