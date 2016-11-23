eurgbp uk autumn statement could fuel gbp rally 2682162016

Today, UK Chancellor, Philip Hammond, will deliver the first Budget under Theresa May’s government. It could contain lots of surprises. I think that because of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 23, 2016 11:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today, UK Chancellor, Philip Hammond, will deliver the first Budget under Theresa May’s government. It could contain lots of surprises. I think that because of Brexit, Mr Hammond will unleash a spending spree to help support the economy. This could very well support the pound, which is lower across the board at the time of this writing. But the bigger surprise in my view would be if it contained no bold measures to boost the economy. If so, the pound could come under further pressure.

As the dollar pauses for breath after its big breakout last week, we thought it might be a better idea to look at the EUR/GBP rather than GBP/USD pair ahead of the Autumn Statement. The cross created an inside bar formation above the key psychological level of 0.8500 yesterday. Usually an inside bar pattern at or around a key support level is considered to be a signal that points to a turn in the down trend.

However, in the case of the EUR/GBP, this particular inside par pattern could be a bull trap. This view will be supported if price fails to hold above Tuesday’s range, around 0.8570. If so, the EUR/GBP will then likely fall all the way below the low of Tuesday’s range, which is the next logical area of liquidity as undoubtedly many bulls will have placed their stop loss orders there. In fact, if this were to happen, then the EUR/GBP could potentially go on to drop all the way to its 200-day moving average (0.8555) over time. So, it is really important to watch what happens today, especially around that 0.8570 level.

Conversely, if the bulls manage to hold their ground here then we could see a push towards the next resistance at 0.8635 or even 0.8705, before the EUR/GBP decides on its next move.

16-11-23-eurgbp

Related tags: Autumn Statement EUR/GBP Forex Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Autumn Statement articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:36 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:28 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.