eurgbp testing expanding wedge range top at 0 882060 risk of a medium term corrective decline 267782

EUR/GBP (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The recent one month 5.8% rally from the 06 September 2016 medium-term swing low of 0.8332 to today’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2016 9:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/GBP

eurgbp_weekly-05-oct-2016

eurgbp_daily-05-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The recent one month 5.8% rally from the 06 September 2016 medium-term swing low of 0.8332 to today’s current intraday high has led the EUR/GBP cross to test the key upper boundary of an “Expanding Wedge” now at 0.8820/8860.
  • The upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the EUR/GBP has appeared to be undergoing a potential impulsive up movement since the start of the aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” at the 14 July 2016 swing low of 0.8376. Current price structure may have completed waves (1), (2) and coming close to a see a possible completion of wave (3) at the 0.8820/8860 zone. Therefore, the next price action cyclical sequence is likely the corrective wave (4) to see the start of a down move to test the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” at 0.8450/8417 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster. Risk of a mean reversion in price action at this juncture.
  • Momentum studies are also supporting the aforementioned potential mean reversion price action behaviour. The daily RSI oscillator is now coming close to its extreme overbought level and the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the overbought region. These observations suggest that the current upside momentum of price action is being “overstretched”.

Medium-term Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.8820/8860

Supports: 0.8600 & 0.8450/8417

Next resistance: 0.9040/9130

Conclusion

The EUR/GBP may face the risk of a mean reversion at the 0.8820/8860 medium-term pivotal resistance for a potential corrective decline towards 0.8600 before 0.8450/8417. 

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.8860 (daily close) is likely to see the continuation of  the bullish up move to target the next resistance zone of 0.9040/9130.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.