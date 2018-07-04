EURGBP slumps as UK scores hat trick of PMI beats

This was in response to news from the UK that the dominated services PMI beat expectations at 55.1 for June vs. 54.0 expected. The fact it was also more than one whole point above the May reading meant that the pound would react positively to the news.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 4, 2018 4:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With the US out celebrating July 4 holidays, it could be a quiet afternoon in the markets. Wall Street is shut and there won’t be any US data to look forward to today. So, any moves in the dollar will unlikely be due to fresh fundamental news out of the US. Today’s data from Europe is already out, too. Not that it had any impact on the euro, the Eurozone final services sector PMI was revised a touch higher to 55.2 from 55.0. In fact, the euro weakened post the data, most notably against the pound. This was in response to news from the UK that the dominated services PMI beat expectations at 55.1 for June vs. 54.0 expected. The fact it was also more than one whole point above the May reading meant that the pound would react positively to the news.

Weather, football success good news for UK economy

The UK economy has now scored a hat-trick of PMI beats with the manufacturing and construction sector PMIs also topping expectations earlier in the week. The news underscores expectations over an August rate hike from the Bank of England, helping to keep the pound supported against her weaker rivals such as the euro. The fact that the England football team has also made it to the World Cup quarter finals and not to mention the beautiful weather here, means pubs and restaurants should perform particularly well for at least another couple of weeks, providing a further short-term boost to the services sector.

EUR/GBP breaks down

From a technical point of view, the EUR/GBP has been stuck inside a very ugly range for several months now, but within this range it has had occasional technically-friendly moves. One such move occurred back in March when an attempt to break above the previous double top high around 0.8910/20 resistance failed. That failed breakout attempt preceded a nice move down which eventually bottomed at 0.8620/5 in mid-April.

Interestingly, a very similar pattern may be unfolding again as highlighted on the chart of the Chunnel, below. If the previous occasion is anything to go by then we could see a similar breakdown in the EUR/GBP going forward. The move may already be in motion as price has broken below the previous double top high of 0.8825/40 which – if conditions were still bullish – should have held as support. As things stand, therefore, the path of least resistance is now to the downside and will remain that way unless and until the EUR/GBP goes back above that 0.825/40 area again.

It should be noted that failed breakout attempts are quite common in trend-less markets and identifying such patterns could sometimes offer nice tradable opportunities. The markets don’t necessarily have to be trending in order to look for trades. It all comes down to knowing what to look for, when to look for it and under what market conditions.


Related tags: Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.