eurgbp poised for potential pattern breakout 2174952015

After reaching the top of a large pennant pattern late last week, EUR/GBP has since maintained its height near the top of the pattern, and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2015 7:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After reaching the top of a large pennant pattern late last week, EUR/GBP has since maintained its height near the top of the pattern, and could be poised for an impending breakout to the upside. Pennant chart formations are price consolidations that are most often considered trend continuation patterns because they frequently serve to extend the trend that immediately preceded the pattern. In the current case, that preceding trend was sharply to the upside.

After hitting a multi-year low of 0.6935 in July, EUR/GBP has been on a choppy path of recovery as the euro has shown some solid gains while the pound has displayed mostly stagnation and decline during the past two months.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

 

The currency pair showed the greatest gains recently in mid-to-late August, when the euro briefly surged above 1.1700 against the US dollar. During that five-day period, the EUR/GBP managed to break out above a key downtrend line extending back to last December, both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the 0.7235 resistance area, ultimately reaching more than a three-month high of 0.7420 in late August.

After the pair rose and then pulled back to form the current pennant pattern, both that 0.7235 level and the 200-day moving average have been running alongside the approximate bottom of the pennant, providing additional support for the pattern. Also providing support for the pattern is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the bullish run from the noted July low of 0.6935 up to the noted August high of 0.7420.

With the 50-day moving average having risen steadily and pointed to the upside for nearly a month, the technical bias has tentatively switched to the upside recently, as the currency pair had previously been significantly oversold.

In the event of any breakout above the current pennant pattern, the next major resistance target immediately to the upside is at the 0.7450 level. Further to the upside, 0.7600 is the next key resistance objective on any sustained breakout above 0.7450. Strong downside support continues to hold at the noted 0.7235 level, the approximate lower border of the pennant pattern.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.